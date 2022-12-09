Cedar Rapids listed as top destination for immigrants' second move
Immigrants who are already living in the United States are choosing more affordable metros for their "second move."
A new report by the Bush Institute lists Cedar Rapids as one of the best places for them to go.
- The living standards for immigrants in Cedar Rapids are comparable to the country's 25 largest metros, according to the report.
Why it matters: In recent decades, immigrants in the U.S. have increasingly chosen to live in smaller cities and more suburban areas — spreading demographic and social change across the country, writes Axios' Stef Kigh t .
- Immigration into the U.S. is critical for population and economic growth — and will be more so as the population continues to age.
Driving the news: Newly-arrived immigrants are initially choosing larger metros to live in, but during their secondary moves, they are going to cities with more affordable housing and "growth-friendly" tax policies, according to the report.
Zoom in: In 2018, Cedar Rapids created a " Welcoming Cedar Rapids " action plan focused on attracting international workers and providing funding support for their education and entrepreneurial goals.
- Between 2010-20, Cedar Rapids' immigrant population grew by 66%, according to the report.
- The city (population approximately 137,000), along with Sioux Falls, are the best smaller metros for "productivity" — meaning earning levels in comparison to education attainment, according to the report.
The bottom line: Cities like New York and Miami are increasingly losing immigrant populations.
- The study argues state and local governments should adopt policies that are more welcoming toward immigrants.
