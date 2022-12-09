ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids listed as top destination for immigrants' second move

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfhJm_0jcwQoxe00

Top 25 larger metros where immigrants make their “second move” to. Data: The George W. Bush Institute ; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Immigrants who are already living in the United States are choosing more affordable metros for their "second move."

A new report by the Bush Institute lists Cedar Rapids as one of the best places for them to go.

  • The living standards for immigrants in Cedar Rapids are comparable to the country's 25 largest metros, according to the report.

Why it matters: In recent decades, immigrants in the U.S. have increasingly chosen to live in smaller cities and more suburban areas — spreading demographic and social change across the country, writes Axios' Stef Kigh t .

  • Immigration into the U.S. is critical for population and economic growth — and will be more so as the population continues to age.

Driving the news: Newly-arrived immigrants are initially choosing larger metros to live in, but during their secondary moves, they are going to cities with more affordable housing and "growth-friendly" tax policies, according to the report.

Zoom in: In 2018, Cedar Rapids created a " Welcoming Cedar Rapids " action plan focused on attracting international workers and providing funding support for their education and entrepreneurial goals.

  • Between 2010-20, Cedar Rapids' immigrant population grew by 66%, according to the report.
  • The city (population approximately 137,000), along with Sioux Falls, are the best smaller metros for "productivity" — meaning earning levels in comparison to education attainment, according to the report.

The bottom line: Cities like New York and Miami are increasingly losing immigrant populations.

  • The study argues state and local governments should adopt policies that are more welcoming toward immigrants.

Comments / 22

J.R. Parsons
4d ago

Ling Ta, it is critical that they come through gradually and LEGALLY. This invasion is destroying our economics. This is a socialistic and communist study.

Reply
21
Raymond Hard
3d ago

oh joy add another smell to the city holy crap u walk thru Walmart and the scent of b.o fills the air just what you wanna smell onions

Reply
8
Julius KRIZON
3d ago

I swear if I was homeless I would just go straight to their fancy shelters play stupid!! don't talk speak play def doumb and move in 😆😆😆

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Recognize That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
prestigeonline.com

Donald Trump: Net worth and all the properties he owns

It is widely known that former US President Donald Trump is a rich man and has a net worth of a few billions. However, media reports have often hinted at Trump exaggerating his wealth. On 15 November, the Republican leader announced that he will contest the US presidential elections in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy