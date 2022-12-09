ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Elf on the Shelf adventure returns to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A Christmas favorite has returned to Downtown Roanoke. For the third year in a row, Downtown Roanoke is offering their Elf on the Shelf adventure. You can pick up an event passport at participating businesses and get a stamp every time you find an elf. Once...
ROANOKE, VA
25newsnow.com

Boil order lifted for Roanoke

ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon

(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
25newsnow.com

Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure

UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week

The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on US-220 south in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 8:39 p.m., the south left shoulder and the left lane...
WDBJ7.com

Chipotle opens Radford location

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
GRETNA, VA

