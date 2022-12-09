Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
Calm, chilly weather precedes rain, freezing rain threat Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds have re-entered the area early Tuesday morning, but should give way to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. Regardless, we’ll be chilly with highs in the 40s. That will also be the case Wednesday with increasing clouds and eventual rain showers by the afternoon.
WVNT-TV
Warmer Tuesday with sunshine returning but winter weather looms for Wednesday
Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with temps closer to December average. We’ll start off in the low 30s and warm up to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds increase Tuesday night as we gear up for another unsettled period. Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions early...
WSLS
Early week breaks of sun (finally) precede Thursday rain, ice threat
ROANOKE, Va. – After eight days in a row of mostly cloudy to overcast conditions, Monday offers up some much needed change in the form of Vitamin D. Despite the return of sunshine, we’ll be seasonably cold with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Tuesday will be...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSLS
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It happens less in Virginia than you might think!
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and many of you are probably wondering, “Will we get some snow for the holiday this year?”. First, let’s give you the definition of a...
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Bites: Halwa Bakery & Cafe Butternut Squash Soup
ROANOKE, Va. – Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Cafe in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make butternut squash soup – perfect for the long winter months. Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: RND Vinton making spirits bright with new seasonal coffee, small bites
VINTON, Va. – Quincy Randolph - of RND Coffee in Vinton - has made quite the name for himself locally and in the national spotlight. This past September, he was featured on the Food Network!. “I was fortunate enough to see on Beat Bobbie Flay. I was a competitor...
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
WSLS
Elf on the Shelf adventure returns to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A Christmas favorite has returned to Downtown Roanoke. For the third year in a row, Downtown Roanoke is offering their Elf on the Shelf adventure. You can pick up an event passport at participating businesses and get a stamp every time you find an elf. Once...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Roanoke
ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke late this afternoon
(from Roanoke PD) On December 12, 2022 at approximately 3:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a residence in the area with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man deceased on scene. His identity will be shared as soon as next-of-kin is properly notified.
wfxrtv.com
Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
WDBJ7.com
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
25newsnow.com
Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure
UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-220S in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing delays on US-220 south in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near Redbud Hill Road. As of 8:39 p.m., the south left shoulder and the left lane...
WDBJ7.com
Chipotle opens Radford location
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
Comments / 0