ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

GHP has optimistic view for local economy in 2023

By Shafaq Patel
Axios Houston
Axios Houston
 4 days ago

Even if a nationwide recession happens — which economists agree seems likely — Houston is still expected to gain jobs and the local economy will still come out strong, according to the Greater Houston Partnership forecast.

Driving the news: Patrick Jankowski, chief economist at the GHP, said at the economic outlook event Thursday there are three possible outcomes for the economy next year:

  • 50% chance that Houston faces a short and shallow recession.
  • 30% chance that Houston mostly misses it.
  • 20% chance that the recession is longer than expected.

The big picture: The GHP estimates that even with a recession, Houston will see a net gain of 30,000 to 80,000 jobs next year.

  • Yes, but: While some industries will be better off than others, there will likely still be some job losses, according to the GHP.

State of play: While inflation is high and interest rates are rising, many of Houston's sectors — like construction, health care, energy and professional services — have grown and are predicted to continue to expand, according to the GHP.

Plus: 86% of business leaders across the country plan to maintain or increase their capital budgets and 44% plan to continue hiring during the downturn, according to a Conference Board survey .

  • When big company leaders lose confidence, it can make a recession inevitable as they cut jobs and capital spending. That doesn't appear to be happening, yet.
  • "While business leaders are anticipating a recession, they aren't letting it derail their plans," Jankowski said.

Zoom out: While many sectors across the country have conducted layoffs, Houston has not seen mass layoffs thus far.

  • Meta announced layoffs for more than 11,000 employees, and more than 200 of the employees were in the Austin, per KXAN .
  • PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of people in its corporate offices, including at the Plano location, per the Wall Street Journal .

The bottom line: It's unknown how drastic of an impact the likely potential recession will have, but the city is in a good position to weather any storm.

  • "Whatever happens next year, I still think Houston is gonna do very well next year, especially compared to other metros, but even if we do have some problems next year, it's not permanent," Jankowski said. "We just need to get through 2023."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Houston

Interactive tool: Explore Houston-area home prices changes

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling off slightly in Houston, but home prices are still climbing, especially in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Driving the news: Home prices are expected to increase in the greater Houston area anywhere between 0.9% and 4.5% over the next year, based on competing predictions from Zillow and Realtor.com.Why it...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

LULAC sues Houston over at-large districts

Latino leaders are suing the City of Houston over its lack of representation for Latinos on City Council, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announced Monday. Driving the news: Attorneys for LULAC filed a federal civil rights lawsuit to eliminate the city's at-large council seats. The city's charter dictates City Council consists of five at-large representatives and 11 single-member districts. Of Texas' five largest cities, Houston is the only one to still have at-large representation. What they're saying: "The Latino voters of Houston have waited for fair redistricting plans," the lawsuit says. "They have waited for years for...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Flu season hits Houston harder than usual

Texas health centers — already vulnerable from the COVID-19 pandemic — are again being inundated as the flu and other respiratory diseases spike across the state.Driving the news: The number of patients visiting Houston clinics for influenza-like symptoms surged in late October and early November. David Persse, Houston's chief medical officer, said the city experienced its peak much earlier than normal, and it might see another surge after the holidays. Flashback: In the 2019-2020 flu season, Houston had three surges.Why it matters: It's the country's worst flu outbreak in more than a decade, leaving nearly every state with high or...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Must-see holiday light displays in Houston

It's the time of year for holiday light displays, and we've got a roundup sure to drum up the holiday spirit. Driving the news: The holidays come but once a year, but Houston has enough cheer to keep up year-round with the amount of dazzling lights and abominable inflatables. Lights in the Heights: Plenty of twinkling lights on homes in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods. River Oaks: Houston's wealthy show off exuberant displays of holiday spirit.City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic: Downtown transformed into a holiday destination with several free and cheap things to do, like the Winter Wanderland light display outside City Hall. Zoo Lights: This special wintertime event pairs zoo animals with glistening lights, perfect for a date or family night out. Tickets range from $20 to $30. Now through Jan. 8. Galaxy Lights: Space Center Houston gives an out-of-this-world holiday experience with interactive tech. Tickets range from $20 to $28. Now through Jan. 1. Did we miss any of your favorites? Email houston@axios.com and let us know.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Harris County is no longer in a drought

Recent rains helped significantly reduce most of Southeast Texas' drought risk. Driving the news: The U.S. Drought Monitor releases new data every week to show how different parts of the country are affected by varying levels of drought. The big picture: Much of Harris and surrounding counties were labeled abnormally...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Axios Houston

8 holiday markets to check out in Houston

If you still have holiday shopping to get done, we've tracked down a handful of markets for you to try out this season. Why it matters: The clock is ticking! There are only 23 days left until Christmas, and several markets are only open this weekend.The big picture: Houston shoppers are expected to spend upward of $1,500 this holiday season, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail survey.Shopping locally helps boost the Houston economy and makes gifts a little more special. Be smart: Looking to pinch some pennies? Check out Axios' guide for gifts that cost nothing. Home for the Holidays...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Houston is home to Texas' worst highway traffic

Houston is home to five of the top 10 most congested highway segments in Texas. Driving the news: For the second year in a row, West Loop 610 between Interstate 10 and Interstate 69 took the top spot as the most congested roadway in the Lone Star State, according to the annual ranking compiled by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Most listened to artists and songs in Houston

Houston loves Bad Bunny, as does the rest of the world, according to Spotify streams in 2022. Driving the news: Spotify released its Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022. And while Houston listeners love local stars, neither Beyonce nor Lizzo — both of whom released albums this year — made it on Houston's lists.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

What you need to know about Houston's boil water notice

A boil water notice was issued in Houston on Sunday night, eight hours after a power outage knocked off service from the East Water Purification Plant. Driving the news: The city is testing water samples and will send the results to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality no earlier than 3am Tuesday to see if the water has been contaminated or if it's safe to use. The boil water notice will remain for Houston's 2.2 million residents until the city gets the green light from TCEQ, said Erin Jones, Houston Public Works spokesperson. Bellaire also announced a water boil notice...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Election expert breaks down Harris County probe

A criminal investigation into Harris County's election earlier this month will likely uncover a series of issues — but won't uncover any intentional wrongdoing, according to Rice University elections expert Bob Stein. Catch up quick: State officials and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg are looking into what went...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Axios Houston

Houston's annual H-E-B Thanksgiving parade returns after two year hiatus

The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day parade is back after a two-year hiatus, with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as the grand marshal.Driving the news: Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow, but the City of Houston's special events office said the parade will go on, rain or shine, as long as it's safe.Flashback: Last year's parade was canceled last minute due to lightning and inclement weather. And in 2020, the parade was not held because of COVID-19.What's happening: The 73rd annual parade kicks off at 9am tomorrow downtown at Smith and Lamar streets, and thousands of spectators are expected to line the route.There...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

How a park designation could derail the I-45 expansion

A Houston City Council member is resurrecting a push to designate White Oak Bayou near downtown as a city park — all in an effort to derail the controversial Interstate 45 expansion project. Catch up quick: The North Houston Highway Improvement Project is a nearly $10 billion Texas Department...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Review: The Ensemble Theatre's "A Motown Christmas"

Want something new to see instead of the yearly, classic renditions of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker" in Houston? You're in luck: the Ensemble Theatre is showing "A Motown Christmas" till Dec. 24.Driving the news: "A Motown Christmas" is packed with musical dance numbers from Motown Records' holiday songs.The musical features a loose plotline of a group of friends gathering on Christmas Eve and playing a game of guessing a famous Motown artist, like Stevie Wonder, the Jackson 5 and the Supremes.The show has it all: holiday spirit, a dash of religion, and a history and celebration of Motown...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Shasta VII debuts at Houston Zoo

Houston, we have a new mascot. Driving the news: The University of Houston announced the arrival of Shasta VII, the latest iteration of the university's live mascot housed at the Houston Zoo. Context: A pair of orphaned cougars were discovered by a rancher in Washington state in late October and...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Turkey shortage before the largest big-bird day

The U.S. government is warning of a big shortage of big birds this Thanksgiving, and local farms near Houston have already sold out of their limited pasture-raised turkeys. Why it matters: Because of this year's avian flu outbreaks, finding 20-pound turkeys in some regions of the country could be challenging, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a call with reporters earlier this month, Axios' Kelly Tyko and Emily Peck write.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Houstonians to spend more this holiday season

Houston residents are ready to shell out more cash this holiday season.Driving the news: Shoppers in the metro area expect to spend $1,577 this holiday season, up 14% since last year and surpassing local pre-pandemic levels, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail survey.The intrigue: The majority of Houston shoppers say they're financially worse off than last year, yet they still plan to spend more this holiday season because of inflated prices. To manage, Houstonians are predicted to purchase an average of only nine gifts, compared to 17 in 2021.Zoom out: Nationally, shoppers are predicted to spend about $1,400 on gifts this holiday season, which is on par with last year.Of note: Houstonians still prefer online shopping for the holiday season. 34% of local shoppers plan to finish buying gifts by the end of this month and over half plan to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But 22% of shoppers said they finished by Halloween. Did y'all already start and finish your holiday shopping?!
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Buying a house in Houston is finally easier, but not cheaper

Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios VisualsThe Houston metro area's real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Redfin/MLS.Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, buyers have waited a long time for a little relief.What's happening: Mortgage rates started to surge in May and have since passed 7%, squeezing homebuyer budgets.By the numbers: Inventory is up 21% and pending sales are down about 25% since May.Median home sales prices fell from $350,000 to $340,000 from May to September.Sellers are increasingly dropping their asking price. In September, 42% of listings had price cuts, up from 29% in May.Meanwhile: A smaller share of homes sold above list price. Close to 20% of homes sold above list price in September, down from 46% in May.Homes are now sitting on the market more than twice as long. In May, homes sold in 11 days on average, compared with 26 days in September.Yes, but: Monthly mortgage payments are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.The bottom line: Houston's market is calmer, but buying a home right now isn't necessarily cheaper.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Where to go for the holidays in downtown Houston

Downtown is transforming into a winter wonderland of sorts with free and cheap experiences sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Driving the news: Coordinated by Houston First and Central Houston, several downtown destinations will host holiday spectaculars fit for family outings, date nights or even solo trips. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Things to do in Houston from Nov. 18-20

🕯 Sculpt your own mini ceramic Christmas tree candle holder tomorrow. $45 per person. Register here. 🛍 Head over to Karbach Brewing Co. for their Friendsgiving Market on Sunday from 11am to 6pm. There will be local vendors, food trucks, beer specials, and a performance from Dueling Pianos. 🌲 Grab a free native tree from Trees for Houston tomorrow.Trees will be available near Burnett Bayland Park and at Joe V's Smart Shop starting at 9am. 🖼 View artists at work during the 30th annual Artcrawl from 10am to 9pm tomorrow. Over 50 artists' warehouses, galleries, studios and businesses will open their doors for a behind-the-scenes look. 🍽 Take advantage of Pearlands Restaurant Weeks, running through Sunday. Restaurants are offering special fixed-price menus from $20 to $35. 🎥 Watch the new "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" film at the MFAH this weekend. The film revisits the music and politics of the legendary jazz trumpeter and singer.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Houston Democrats push again for ethnic studies in high school

A Houston lawmaker has reintroduced a bill that would require schools to offer ethnic studies courses.Driving the news: Democratic Rep. Christina Morales on Monday filed House Bill 45, which would require public high schools to include courses on ethnic studies, such as Mexican American and African American studies, as options for the social studies course requirement.The courses would count as a half credit toward the three social studies credits required to graduate, the Houston Chronicle reported. Why it matters: The push comes as Texas grapples with an education system in crisis and ongoing debates over how and what faculty is...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios Houston

Axios Houston

Houston, TX
152
Followers
150
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Houston is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/houston

Comments / 0

Community Policy