Houston, TX

Must-see holiday light displays in Houston

By Jay R. Jordan
 4 days ago

It's the time of year for holiday light displays, and we've got a roundup sure to drum up the holiday spirit.

Driving the news: The holidays come but once a year, but Houston has enough cheer to keep up year-round with the amount of dazzling lights and abominable inflatables.

Lights in the Heights : Plenty of twinkling lights on homes in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods.

River Oaks : Houston's wealthy show off exuberant displays of holiday spirit.

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic : Downtown transformed into a holiday destination with several free and cheap things to do, like the Winter Wanderland light display outside City Hall.

Zoo Lights : This special wintertime event pairs zoo animals with glistening lights, perfect for a date or family night out.

  • Tickets range from $20 to $30. Now through Jan. 8.

Galaxy Lights : Space Center Houston gives an out-of-this-world holiday experience with interactive tech.

  • Tickets range from $20 to $28. Now through Jan. 1.

Did we miss any of your favorites? Email houston@axios.com and let us know.

