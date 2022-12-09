ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
Inside Nova

2 Arlington constitutional officers announce re-election bids

Those paying close attention already knew that two Arlington constitutional officers were planning re-election bids. But Treasurer Carla de la Pava and Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti each made it (semi-)official Dec. 7 in front of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. “I believe that my experience counts – I will...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations

Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Inside Nova

Fairfax Electoral Board secretary chronicles highs, lows of the year

Erroneous mailings, a flood of address changes and provisional votes, a new registrar and delayed redistricting lines from the state kept Fairfax County election officials on their toes this year. County election ballots on Nov. 8, excepting Herndon’s concurrent municipal elections, featured only one item: a congressional seat. “This...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

REC's Power of Change fall grants announced

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen nonprofits have received grant funding thanks to the people served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC says its Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to 24 nonprofits this fall. “The generosity of our member-owners results in meaningful donations to...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag

Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts

A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas hires Mills as its next fire chief

The city of Manassas has hired a new fire and rescue chief after the resignation of former chief William Garrett in September. Edward Mills III, a 30-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department who most recently served as the director of emergency management for George Washington University, will take over the Manassas post starting Jan. 3. He’ll meet with the City Council first on Dec. 12.
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash

Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
LEESBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy