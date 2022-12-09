The city of Manassas has hired a new fire and rescue chief after the resignation of former chief William Garrett in September. Edward Mills III, a 30-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department who most recently served as the director of emergency management for George Washington University, will take over the Manassas post starting Jan. 3. He’ll meet with the City Council first on Dec. 12.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO