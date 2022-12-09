Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
Inside Nova
Ex-Loudoun, Virginia superintendent, school official's indictments unsealed
(The Center Square) – A special grand jury has indicted a former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's public information officer on four counts total in the aftermath of the grand jury's investigation into the school system's handling of sexual assault. A Loudoun County judge ordered the...
Inside Nova
Prince William County supervisors to vote this week on new 20-year Comprehensive Plan
Prince William County officials this week will decide the direction of the county over the next 18 years. At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on all chapters of the Comprehensive Plan update. The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use...
WTOP
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
4 inmates injured at Prince George's County Department of Corrections
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officials are investigating after four inmates were injured at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections (DOC) Monday. According to officials with the Department of Corrections, the inmates were injured during a fight involving six inmates just before 6:30 p.m. Their injuries ranged from "minor injuries" to puncture wounds.
Inside Nova
2 Arlington constitutional officers announce re-election bids
Those paying close attention already knew that two Arlington constitutional officers were planning re-election bids. But Treasurer Carla de la Pava and Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti each made it (semi-)official Dec. 7 in front of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. “I believe that my experience counts – I will...
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Decries ‘False and Irresponsible’ Accusations
Fired Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler on Tuesday issued a statement concerning the special grand jury investigation that cost him his job and resulted in the filing of three misdemeanor criminal charges against him. “I am disappointed that an Attorney General-controlled, secret, and one-sided process—which never once sought...
Inside Nova
Fairfax Electoral Board secretary chronicles highs, lows of the year
Erroneous mailings, a flood of address changes and provisional votes, a new registrar and delayed redistricting lines from the state kept Fairfax County election officials on their toes this year. County election ballots on Nov. 8, excepting Herndon’s concurrent municipal elections, featured only one item: a congressional seat. “This...
NBC Washington
Survivor Speaks Out After Fairfax County Rape Case Dismissed Over ‘Prosecutorial Error'
A woman sitting in a Fairfax County courtroom Monday morning was ready after decades to finally confront the man she says raped her as a child. Instead, she watched in horror as a judge abruptly dismissed the case over what was characterized as “prosecutorial error.”. The survivor, whose name...
cbs19news
REC's Power of Change fall grants announced
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two dozen nonprofits have received grant funding thanks to the people served by the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. REC says its Power of Change program awarded more than $94,500 in funding to 24 nonprofits this fall. “The generosity of our member-owners results in meaningful donations to...
Inside Nova
Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
rewind1051.com
Abduction case continued in Shenandoah County courts
A preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction in October in Shenandoah County has been continued. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, his preliminary hearing that was set for Friday in General District Court was delayed until February 10th.
Inside Nova
More parks could see boozy special events if Arlington County Board takes action
Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events. Such temporary sales already are allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park...
Arlington café owner convicted for credit card scheme with hundreds of victims
Investigators found credit card manufacturing equipment in Berhane's D.C. apartment and determined that she was buying stolen credit card information online. One of Berhane's three co-conspirators would put that information on fake cards, which Berhane would then give to the other two to use at stores around the region.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Inside Nova
Manassas hires Mills as its next fire chief
The city of Manassas has hired a new fire and rescue chief after the resignation of former chief William Garrett in September. Edward Mills III, a 30-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department who most recently served as the director of emergency management for George Washington University, will take over the Manassas post starting Jan. 3. He’ll meet with the City Council first on Dec. 12.
lootpress.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
loudounnow.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Rt. 15 south of Leesburg. The three-vehicle crash happened near Little Oatlands Road. According to the preliminary report, a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck two northbound vehicles. One person died at...
Comments / 0