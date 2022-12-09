ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Reuters

Equity mutual fund inflows fall to 21-month low in Nov on rising rates

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds tanked nearly 76% to 22.58 billion Indian rupees ($274.49 million) in November from 93.9 billion rupees in the previous months, even as markets rose to new highs, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
NASDAQ

Citigroup (C) Gives Q4 Outlook, Robust Trading to Offset Weak IB

Citigroup Inc.’s C CEO, Jane Fraser, indicated at the Goldman Sachs financial conference that the bank expects its trading revenues to increase 10% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, because of the weak investment banking (IB) performance, IB fees will likely decline 60%. The majority...
CNBC

Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on Fed's next move

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,789.42 per ounce, as of 1901 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy