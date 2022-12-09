Read full article on original website
Mayfield marks first anniversary of deadly, historic tornado
Many western and central Kentucky residents marked a solemn occasion Saturday, the first anniversary of last December’s deadly and historic tornado outbreak.
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
WBKO
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close Dec. 15-16
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Water Crews will have both northbound lanes of the Highway 31-W Bypass closed starting Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. The closure will be between Broadway Avenue and East 11th Avenue. Crews anticipate the area will be open midday on Friday,...
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
WBKO
One year after the tornadoes, Logan County is healing but still bears the scars
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly tornado outbreak cut a path through the state last December, many communities left in its wake are still rebuilding in the aftermath. On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Chandler’s Chapel area of Logan County.
WBKO
Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
WBKO
Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally. The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The group expressed discontent...
WBKO
Charitable gaming in Bowling Green sees revenue decrease from expanded gaming
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Legion has been involved with charitable gaming for a few years, but over the last couple of years, Post 23 has seen a revenue decrease of a couple of million dollars. The revenue raised by charitable gaming by the American Legion is used...
More Schools Have Closed in Kentucky This Year Than Rest of U.S. Combined. Why?
This school year, one state has shuttered classrooms due to illness three times as often as the rest of the country combined, new data show. In Kentucky, infection has prompted at least 385 schools across 44 districts to cancel in-person classes for a day or more, accounting for three-quarters of all such disruptions across the […]
Star on Top of Christmas Tree in Bowling Green Remembers Last December’s Tornadoes
December 10th is my sister Hillary's birthday. Last year, we were in Bowling Green at a surprise birthday dinner. Little did we know, the landscape in parts of western Kentucky would be changed forever by a slew of dangerous tornadoes. Later that night, Bowling Green was hit by a cluster of three EF-3 twisters killing 12 residents.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky
Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
whopam.com
Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash
The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky Sheriff named Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Sheriff of the Year
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff from Eastern Kentucky was given a prestigious honor at a Kentucky Sheriff’s Association banquet Thursday night. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt was named the Kentucky Sheriff of the Year Thursday night. Sheriff Hunt was one of several first responders on the scene of...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
Wreaths Across America will perform Hopkinsville ceremony on Saturday
The national observance of Wreaths Across America on Saturday, Dec. 17, will include the placement of balsam wreaths in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Every year in December, the organization provides wreaths for veterans’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and at hundreds of other...
wnky.com
Dump truck accident causes detour in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Some drivers passing through Glasgow may need to seek an alternate route this evening. On Tuesday afternoon, a dump truck overturned in the 15,000 block of Roseville Road, according to deputy director Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Thurman says emergency crews responded to the...
WBKO
Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
Magic 95.1
Kentucky man arrested after Hardin County police chase
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Saturday night. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, reached speeds at times in excess of 105 miles per hour. The chase started after Wilson was pulled over for a moving violation. During the stop, Wilson sped off. He led police on a dangerous chase, at times driving across lawns and attempting to ram the police vehicles with his own.
kyweathercenter.com
A Big Change To Winter Starts This Week
Good Monday to one and all. Our week is starting calm, but it’s not going to end that way. We are ready for a stark flip to winter coming later this week with the increasing threat for much of the country to go into the deep freeze over the next few weeks.
wnky.com
Last chance to request Christmas assistance: Toys for Tots phone line shuts off Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Toys for Tots organization wants you to know you only have until this Thursday to request assistance. The phone will turn off for the season Thursday at 7 p.m. Those that need Christmas help in Warren County must call 270-562-0518 between today (Monday) and Thursday. Donation boxes...
