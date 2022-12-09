ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Portion of 31-W Bypass to close Dec. 15-16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Water Crews will have both northbound lanes of the Highway 31-W Bypass closed starting Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. The closure will be between Broadway Avenue and East 11th Avenue. Crews anticipate the area will be open midday on Friday,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
SACRAMENTO, KY
WBKO

Grants announced for county fair upgrades in five KY counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Five Kentucky county fairs’ boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) for new construction projects, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. “County fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities. Each year I get the unique honor of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Emmett Till protesters back in BG; talk aftermath of rally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Protesters from out of state were back in Bowling Green, just over a week after the Justice for Emmett Till Rally. The protest gained attention after a threat was made against protestors, and one demonstrator was arrested on an out-of-state warrant. The group expressed discontent...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky

Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash

The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green

Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Dump truck accident causes detour in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Some drivers passing through Glasgow may need to seek an alternate route this evening. On Tuesday afternoon, a dump truck overturned in the 15,000 block of Roseville Road, according to deputy director Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Thurman says emergency crews responded to the...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Franklin Police investigating death of Auburn woman

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating the death of an Auburn woman who was found in a hotel. Felecia Martin Peacock, 50, was found unconscious in her hotel room on Sunday around 8 a.m. The Franklin Police Department, and later, Simpson County Coroner’s Office responded to...
FRANKLIN, KY
Magic 95.1

Kentucky man arrested after Hardin County police chase

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. (WJPF) – A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Saturday night. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says Jarrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, reached speeds at times in excess of 105 miles per hour. The chase started after Wilson was pulled over for a moving violation. During the stop, Wilson sped off. He led police on a dangerous chase, at times driving across lawns and attempting to ram the police vehicles with his own.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

A Big Change To Winter Starts This Week

Good Monday to one and all. Our week is starting calm, but it’s not going to end that way. We are ready for a stark flip to winter coming later this week with the increasing threat for much of the country to go into the deep freeze over the next few weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE

