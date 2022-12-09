Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
WVNews
Hobby kits offer Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library patrons way to stay busy and out of the cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether during inclement conditions or long holiday breaks, nearly a dozen plastic and storage bags of hobbies at the Bridgeport Public Library are filled with ways local residents can pass the time. “Every kit is different. Every kit has different things tailored to giving...
WVNews
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves contingent purchase of old BB&T building, update to human rights ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of back-and-forth discussions, Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of the contingent purchase of the old BB&T building at 120 Fairmont Ave. Council also voted in favor of an update to the city’s human rights ordinance. In October, council...
WVNews
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
WVNews
WVU graduations are Saturday
MORGANTOWN — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies Saturday. Presidential Honorary Degrees will be given to Larry Groce, founder and longtime artistic director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage” and Carrie...
WVNews
No progress toward replacing closed Terra Alta bridge
KINGWOOD — There’s nothing new in the talks to replace a Terra Alta bridge that’s been closed since 2017, the county commission said last week. But Preston Commission President Samantha Stone said she would like to resume the conversation.
WVNews
Teter CEOS group in Upshur County donates to Celebrate Recovery
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Teter Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of Upshur County donated $1,000 to Celebrate Recovery on Nov. 29. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based organization that aims to help people overcome substance abuse disorders.
WVNews
Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
WVNews
Bridgeport holds off University with hot free throw shooting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its season-opening win over Hampshire, the Bridgeport boys basketball team held on despite missing free throws down the stretch. On Tuesday, the Indians, clinging to a 2-point lead with one minute remaining, hit 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch and didn’t allow a shot on University’s final possession to hold on for a 60-57 home victory over the Hawks.
WVNews
Season bringing out the best in Lewis County
I walked into the Roanoke Building at Stonewall Resort to get information for an article, and was stunned by what I saw. Bags upon bags of toys and clothes, and bikes in one corner, and several Our Neighbor and other volunteers working so hard to put it all together for Angel Tree recipients.
WVNews
A promising development
While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced water system improvement projects at its meeting on Dec. 7, including approval for a request to pursue funding made by Preston County Public Service District No. 4. The council approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding...
WVNews
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart
Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
WVNews
It's Christmas in Kingwood is this weekend
KINGWOOD — You can’t get much more Christmas in one day than a children’s Christmas party, an Ugly Sweater Run, a Christmas Parade, lighting of the Christmas tree, and Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to children. All this is happening Saturday, Dec. 17, when It’s...
WVNews
Funding initiative opening Jan. 6 to provide grants to health-focused nonprofit organizations in five counties
BUCKHANNON — The Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon is accepting grant applications starting Friday, Jan. 6 for its next Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations serving Barbour, Lewis, Randolph, Upshur and Webster counties in West Virginia. “Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that...
WVNews
Valley District Lions sponsor Peace Poster Contest
MASONTOWN — The Valley District Lions Club sponsored the Peace Poster contest with Kim Shaffer’s drawing class at West Preston School. The Lions International Peace Poster contest is an international competition that encourages children, ages 11 to 13, to creatively express what peace means to them. This year’s contest theme is “Lead with Compassion.”
WVNews
Upshur County Schools to review settlement offer from JUUL labs
BUCKHANNON,W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, Upshur County Schools pursued legal services regarding nicotine usage. JUUL, a prominent e-cigarette provider, recently announced a resolution. On Dec. 6, juullabs.com released the following statement: “As of today, Juul Labs has reached settlements with plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL)...
Comments / 0