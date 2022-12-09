Read full article on original website
US needs to keep France and Germany in line on Ukraine
“Boy, the food at this place is terrible — and such small portions.” As in Woody Allen’s famous joke about a Catskills resort, the problem with Europe’s security and defense policy is not simply that there is not enough of it — as the former President Donald Trump was always eager to point out — but also that it is often wrongheaded. Just a few hours from the glamour and the seeming warmth that characterized President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States last week, the French leader suggested that any future peace agreement over Ukraine will have to involve...
France, Spain leaders to hold summit on Jan 19 - Macron
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet again in Spain on Jan. 19, Macron said in a tweet on Friday following a summit of nine Mediterranean countries in the Spanish city of Alicante.
Croatia to buy French air defence system Mistral for 72 million euro
SARAJEVO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Croatia's government on Friday said it would buy French air defence system Mistral for 72 million euros ($75.84 million) as part of the NATO member's efforts to modernise its air force.
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium
Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world's most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia -- and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio.
Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.
India's Nov WPI inflation at 21-month low as food, commodity prices ease
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation rate (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased to its lowest in 21 months, signalling that price pressure in Asia's third-largest economy is beginning to cool and policymakers might shift their focus to growth.
Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) chief designer Klaus Zyciora is leaving the company and will be replaced by Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.
Finland to consider arms exports to Turkey as it seeks Ankara support for NATO bid
HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finland would consider granting arms export permits to Turkey on a case by case basis, Finland's Defence Minister said while visiting Ankara on Thursday, in an effort to bring Turkey round to supporting Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids.
Poland’s ruling party leader claims Germany is seeking to dominate Europe
Poland’s ruling party leader has claimed Berlin is seeking to dominate Europe, and warned that Poles could end up under the “German heel”.Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously snubbed a German offer of anti-missile systems before Poland eventually accepted them – but he still managed to get in an anti-German dig along the way.Ahead of elections next year, Mr Kaczynski and the nationalist conservative ruling party that he leads have been lashing out at Germany while claiming their main competitor is loyal to Berlin.Many Poles, like others in central Europe, have been critical of Germany’s stance toward Russia in the years leading up...
HSBC to stop funding new oil and gas fields
LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) will no longer provide new lending or capital markets finance for new oil and gas fields, the British bank said on Wednesday, as part of a wider update to its energy policy.
EU states to top up fund used for Ukraine arms purchases by 2 billion euros
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European Union countries will replenish a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine with another 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion), two diplomats told Reuters on Thursday.
Walid Regragui: The ‘crazy’ coach who convinced Morocco to follow his World Cup dream
“You may say I am mad, crazy, but a bit of craziness is good,” Walid Regragui said. His has been a beautiful brand of madness for Morocco. His craziness has been catalytic. He is the dreamer who has changed a continent, the manager who talks about history and may alter footballing history forever. In Morocco, Africa has its first World Cup semi-finalists. If the relentlessly demanding Regragui has his way, a man with a sense of boundless possibilities will be back again for more motivational speaking ahead of a still bigger game.“We came into the tournament with great ambition...
WTO rules against U.S. import duties on steel, aluminium, Norway says
OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian foreign ministry on Thursday said a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel had ruled in Norway's favour against the United States in a case the Nordic country had brought over U.S. import duties imposed in 2018 on steel and aluminium.
Hungary's reforms not enough to unlock EU funds, European Commission says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungary has not implemented enough reforms to improve anti-corruption safeguards to grant Budapest billions of euros worth of EU funds, the European Commission said on Friday.
France 24
French prosecutors will not seek Airbus, Air France convictions over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
French prosecutors said Wednesday that they would not seek convictions for Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, saying they were unable to prove the companies were guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove. We know...
No Modi-Putin summit this year after they met in September- Indian govt source
NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold an annual in-person summit this year, an Indian government source said on Friday, after the two held discussions on the sidelines of an event in September.
