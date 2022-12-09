Is Dennis Allen to blame for the Saints finding new ways to lose? Our crew weighs in.

Read full article on original website
Michellie
4d ago
They need some guidance and directions and they are not getting it right now. The Quarterback need some work r be replaced.
Niya Nizzle
4d ago
I don’t even have to read the article to give you the answer YES!
Related
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Could Sean Payton return to coach Saints?
Sean Payton will undoubtedly be the hottest name on the NFL coaching market in the coming weeks, and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors. The one with which Payton is most familiar has been overlooked, but is it possible he could simply get his old job back?
thecomeback.com
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
Trevor Lawrence brutally taunted Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
NJ.com
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: If Sean Payton is going to coach somewhere in 2023, it needs to be the Saints
It’s a difficult time to be a Saints fan. The team is headed for its worst record in 17 years, and the future looks even bleaker than the present. The roster is aging, the salary cap bloated and the quarterback position unsettled. If that weren’t bad enough, the Saints...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NOLA.com
2022 was full of change in south Louisiana sports. These 10 stories best wrap up a wild year.
In South Louisiana, the past year in sports has been one of change across the region. The Saints, LSU and the Ragin' Cajuns all had new football coaches, leading to mixed results. While LSU took a major jump forward under Brian Kelly, the Saints have taken a significant step back under Dennis Allen.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Getting ready for fantasy football playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'
It's playoff time — or the last chance to make the playoffs — in most fantasy football leagues across the country, and Bayou Bets fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart answered plenty of questions about waiver-wire pickups and roster decisions for this crucial week on Tuesday's edition of the "Fantasy Roundup."
Transfer Portal: LSU Makes Elite DE Josaiah Stewart's Top Three Schools
Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Josiah Stewart on Friday and the elite transfer portal prospect has included LSU in his final three schools. LSU, along with Michigan and USC, will be Stewart's finalists before a decision is made. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in...
NOLA.com
Pelicans go cold against Jazz as winning streak snapped at 7 games
SALT LAKE CITY — This week, the NBA’s hottest team flew to Utah to play a pair of games in the Mountain West snow. When the New Orleans Pelicans arrived in Salt Lake City on Monday, they were getting dumped on. Maybe it was the flurries outside that cooled them off.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Pelicans' 7-game winning streak has paid off for bettors, too
The New Orleans Pelicans are red hot, but their seven-game winning streak hasn't just catapulted them to the top of the Western Conference. It's also made a lot of money for bettors who backed them, too. Over the weekend, the Pelicans played the Phoenix Suns in two home games and...
Yardbarker
Report: Saints Announce 2 Personnel Moves on Monday
ESPN insider Field Yates reports that the New Orleans Saints have signed veteran RB David Johnson to their active roster. To make room for Johnson, the Saints have waived C/G Josh Andrews. An eight-year veteran, Johnson had 4,039 rushing yards, 273 receptions for 2,758 yards, and 58 touchdowns from 2015...
Chris Paul heard savage chant from New Orleans crowd during loss to Pelicans
Chris Paul has officially lived long enough to see himself become the villain in his former city. Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With co-star Devin Booker out, Paul struggled with just six points on 3-for-10 from the field. He also fouled out in the extra period after retroactively being given an offensive foul on a three-point try.
