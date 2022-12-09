How did the Saints stumble all the way to 4-9? Here are the top reasons, as we see it.

Read full article on original website
Jeff Duncan: If Sean Payton is going to coach somewhere in 2023, it needs to be the Saints
It’s a difficult time to be a Saints fan. The team is headed for its worst record in 17 years, and the future looks even bleaker than the present. The roster is aging, the salary cap bloated and the quarterback position unsettled. If that weren’t bad enough, the Saints...
Our Views: NFL accuses Saints of cheating. Here's what Johnny Cochran would say.
The Saints have made plenty of mistakes on their way to their worst season since the chaotic Hurricane Katrina year. But if you believe the NFL — and who really does anymore — the team committed a jaw-dropping blunder in this month’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by taking its best defensive player off the field for what could have been one of the contest’s most critical plays.
Cam Jordan, stung by cheating accusation, remains a New Orleans champion
Cam Jordan is everything you want him to be: affable, humorous, perfectly composed, polite to a fault, and able to spiel off corporate talking points flawlessly on the first try. Whenever his career crushing quarterbacks is over, he’s a shoo-in for the announcer’s booth. Look out, Troy Aikman.
WATCH: Getting ready for fantasy football playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'
It's playoff time — or the last chance to make the playoffs — in most fantasy football leagues across the country, and Bayou Bets fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart answered plenty of questions about waiver-wire pickups and roster decisions for this crucial week on Tuesday's edition of the "Fantasy Roundup."
The fantasy football playoffs are here: See top waiver wire options for Week 15
We’ve finally made it to the fantasy football playoffs, and I hope that your team is ready to make a championship run. While that playoff feeling is nice, this isn’t the time to get comfortable, as there are some names to watch on the waiver wire this week that could be league winners.
Betting on Belichick's Patriots on MNF, plus an NBA play: Best bets for Dec. 12
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NFL Week 14 early teaser and a Titans player prop: Best Bets for Sunday (Dec. 11)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins opts out of Citrus Bowl and declares for NFL draft
Jaray Jenkins opted out of the Citrus Bowl and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, making him the fourth LSU player to turn pro and ending the college career of a steady wide receiver. Jenkins, a fifth-year senior from the small town of Jena, had one more year...
BJ Ojulari becomes second LSU player to formally declare for 2023 NFL Draft
LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
Pelicans to keep winning streak going against Jazz? Best bets for Dec. 13
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Saints make a pair of Monday transactions, signing a running back and waiving a center
The New Orleans Saints made a pair of transactions Monday, signing veteran running back David Johnson to the active roster and waiving veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews in a corresponding move. Both moves seem to be related to injuries: Running back Mark Ingram reportedly suffered an MCL tear against the...
New Orleans Pelicans' 7-game winning streak has paid off for bettors, too
The New Orleans Pelicans are red hot, but their seven-game winning streak hasn't just catapulted them to the top of the Western Conference. It's also made a lot of money for bettors who backed them, too. Over the weekend, the Pelicans played the Phoenix Suns in two home games and...
