Jameis Winston? Andy Dalton? Someone else? We discuss the Saints' long-term QB options.

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams
It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
Our Views: NFL accuses Saints of cheating. Here's what Johnny Cochran would say.
The Saints have made plenty of mistakes on their way to their worst season since the chaotic Hurricane Katrina year. But if you believe the NFL — and who really does anymore — the team committed a jaw-dropping blunder in this month’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by taking its best defensive player off the field for what could have been one of the contest’s most critical plays.
Saints’ Cam Jordan says integrity questioned by NFL officials after being fined for faking injury during Bucs matchup
Just days after the NFL issued a $550,000 fine on the Saints following Cam Jordan's alleged fake injury in a loss against Tampa Bay on Dec. 5, the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end spoke with media in a locker room interview at the team's training facility on Monday.
Saints reveals brutal accusation against NFL
Earlier this week, the NFL handed out more than $500,000 to the New Orleans Saints following the league’s belief that Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan faked an injury during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Saints aren’t at all happy with that decision. The Saints already released a statement objecting to Read more... The post Saints reveals brutal accusation against NFL appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report reveals Tom Brady’s thoughts on playing in 2023
Tom Brady has yet to say publicly whether he plans to play in the NFL next season, but it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is at least considering it. Brady has left “all options on the table” for 2023, according to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 45-year-old feels good enough physically to continue playing.
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins opts out of Citrus Bowl and declares for NFL draft
Jaray Jenkins opted out of the Citrus Bowl and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, making him the fourth LSU player to turn pro and ending the college career of a steady wide receiver. Jenkins, a fifth-year senior from the small town of Jena, had one more year...
NFL Week 14 early teaser and a Titans player prop: Best Bets for Sunday (Dec. 11)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NFL Week 15 early betting lines: Interesting odds for Saints-Falcons and Bengals-Buccaneers
The bye weeks are over for the 2022 NFL season, and it's time for the stretch run. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot last week, but there's plenty still to be decided with four weeks to play, starting with Week 15. That starts with...
