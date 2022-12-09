Is Saints coach Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy after just one year? Our crew talks it out.

Read full article on original website
Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams
It appears that former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has narrowed down his choices of what teams he wants to coach for if and when he returns. The four teams that Payton is reportedly interested in are the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and he reportedly may even consider a Read more... The post Sean Payton reportedly interested in these 4 NFL teams appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Jerry Rice and NFL fans were livid with Kyle Shanahan's reckless play-calling after Deebo Samuel's injury
Entering Brock Purdy’s first career NFL start after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the San Francisco 49ers undoubtedly wanted to make a statement on Sunday. With Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town, the 49ers were in an excellent spot to pad their NFC West lead and start to work out some kinks before the playoffs begin.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson knocked out of Broncos loss to Chiefs with concussion
Russell Wilson was leading a Denver charge on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos were down 27-0 at one point and closed to within 27-21 before Kansas City scored to go up 13. Wilson then had Denver on the march again when he scrambled toward the goal line...
thecomeback.com
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
NOLA.com
2022 was full of change in south Louisiana sports. These 10 stories best wrap up a wild year.
In South Louisiana, the past year in sports has been one of change across the region. The Saints, LSU and the Ragin' Cajuns all had new football coaches, leading to mixed results. While LSU took a major jump forward under Brian Kelly, the Saints have taken a significant step back under Dennis Allen.
NOLA.com
Our Views: NFL accuses Saints of cheating. Here's what Johnny Cochran would say.
The Saints have made plenty of mistakes on their way to their worst season since the chaotic Hurricane Katrina year. But if you believe the NFL — and who really does anymore — the team committed a jaw-dropping blunder in this month’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by taking its best defensive player off the field for what could have been one of the contest’s most critical plays.
NOLA.com
Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
NOLA.com
BJ Ojulari becomes second LSU player to formally declare for 2023 NFL Draft
LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
Chris Paul heard savage chant from New Orleans crowd during loss to Pelicans
Chris Paul has officially lived long enough to see himself become the villain in his former city. Paul and the Phoenix Suns lost a tough game in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With co-star Devin Booker out, Paul struggled with just six points on 3-for-10 from the field. He also fouled out in the extra period after retroactively being given an offensive foul on a three-point try.
