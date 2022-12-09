ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'

A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: NOPD loaded with competent officers who should get consideration as chief

The New Orleans Police Department needs a new superintendent and many are calling for a nationwide search. This is a tremendous insult to the almost 1,000 men and women currently on the force. We are experiencing unprecedented losses of officers and we should be doing whatever we can to make NOPD a better place to work, to improve retention.
NOLA.com

Man killed in Bywater shooting, New Orleans police say

A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Bywater area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. in the 900 block of Louisa Street (map), which is between Burgundy and North Rampart streets. He died at the scene. His name...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward

New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 13

Was recently elected second vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the third-highest role in the influential group. Carter in November handily won re-election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district and is the state’s only Democrat in Congress. He replaced former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who himself chaired the caucus from 2017 to 2019.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed on Canal Street downtown, police say

A man was shot and killed on Canal Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was in the 1100 block of Canal (map) when a man came up to him and shot him. Paramedics brought the victim to an area hospital. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Masks, hand sanitizer and, yes, toilet paper. COVID gets the time-capsule treatment in Slidell.

A personal letter to the future leaders of St. Tammany Parish from Parish President Mike Cooper. Blue masks. A COVID-19 testing kit. A crowd gathered last week in Slidell to commemorate — and preserve the record of — a time period that claimed the lives of more than one million Americans and forced millions more into almost two years of social isolation and distancing.
SLIDELL, LA

