Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Vessel operators reluctant to invest in offshore windDoug Stewart
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
Full New Orleans City Council calls on LaToya Cantrell to seek NOPD chief confirmation
In a show of unity, all seven New Orleans City Council members wrote a letter to Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Monday asking her to launch a national search for a new police chief and seek formal confirmation. The council’s call raises the already high stakes for Cantrell as she decides...
Letters: NOPD loaded with competent officers who should get consideration as chief
The New Orleans Police Department needs a new superintendent and many are calling for a nationwide search. This is a tremendous insult to the almost 1,000 men and women currently on the force. We are experiencing unprecedented losses of officers and we should be doing whatever we can to make NOPD a better place to work, to improve retention.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's NOPD dilemma: seek help picking new chief, or fight to go it alone
Surrounded by personal controversies and struggling with a dismal approval rating spurred by rising crime, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a big decision ahead of her that could define her final three years in office. Cantrell must select a successor to retiring Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, who said Tuesday...
Man killed in Bywater shooting, New Orleans police say
A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Bywater area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. in the 900 block of Louisa Street (map), which is between Burgundy and North Rampart streets. He died at the scene. His name...
New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward
New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Collegiate to take over Cohen High, moving Rosenwald Academy to Uptown New Orleans
Collegiate Academies expects to take over Walter L. Cohen High School next year, moving its west bank charter high school, Rosenwald Collegiate Academy, into the newly completed building in Uptown New Orleans. The plan, which calls for retaining the historic Cohen name, depends on Orleans public schools Superintendent Avis Williams...
This Louisiana trend helped a progressive challenger steamroll a 17-year incumbent
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere of New Orleans started his re-election bid with a respectable warchest, three terms under his belt and the backing of some of the state’s most powerful Democrats. It ended in a rout. Boissiere got crushed by nearly 20 points by Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old...
With its contract expiring next year, Jefferson Parish solicits garbage hauling bids
Jefferson Parish is on the hunt for its next garbage hauler. The parish is accepting proposals through Jan. 6 from private firms interested in offering twice-weekly trash pick-up in its unincorporated areas and Jean Lafitte. That includes more than 112,000 households and 3,700 small businesses. The parish’s existing contract with...
It looks like New Orleans is finally starting to enforce short-term rental rules
After years of little or no short-term rental enforcement cases, New Orleans is suddenly faced with a new, and welcome, problem: a backlog of hundreds of open investigations that could result in potentially millions in fines and the first substantive check on the industry. Since New Orleans nearly tripled the...
See how much Hurricane Katrina damage was covered in different parts of New Orleans on this map
For years, advocates and neighborhood groups have alleged that residents of wealthier, White areas of New Orleans got more of the resources they needed after Hurricane Katrina than their poorer neighbors. A new analysis of Road Home grants by The Times-Picayune, ProPublica and WWL-TV shows that, within the city, those...
Man with medical emergency airlifted from oil rig off Louisiana's coast, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man Monday from an oil rig off Louisiana's coast, authorities said. The 60-year-old worker was having stroke-like symptoms on a rig that's 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. They were called at 2:21 a.m. Monday to bring him to New Orleans.
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 13
Was recently elected second vice-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, the third-highest role in the influential group. Carter in November handily won re-election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district and is the state’s only Democrat in Congress. He replaced former Rep. Cedric Richmond, who himself chaired the caucus from 2017 to 2019.
In Pearl River killing, defendant gets 10-year sentence for obstructing justice
One of three men arrested in a fatal shooting at a Pearl River house party has been sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for hiding the murder weapon and trying to persuade another witness to give false testimony. The killing occurred May 21, 2021, on Mike Talley Road...
Man shot and killed on Canal Street downtown, police say
A man was shot and killed on Canal Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was in the 1100 block of Canal (map) when a man came up to him and shot him. Paramedics brought the victim to an area hospital. No...
Masks, hand sanitizer and, yes, toilet paper. COVID gets the time-capsule treatment in Slidell.
A personal letter to the future leaders of St. Tammany Parish from Parish President Mike Cooper. Blue masks. A COVID-19 testing kit. A crowd gathered last week in Slidell to commemorate — and preserve the record of — a time period that claimed the lives of more than one million Americans and forced millions more into almost two years of social isolation and distancing.
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
