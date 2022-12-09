ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

The fantasy football playoffs are here: See top waiver wire options for Week 15

We’ve finally made it to the fantasy football playoffs, and I hope that your team is ready to make a championship run. While that playoff feeling is nice, this isn’t the time to get comfortable, as there are some names to watch on the waiver wire this week that could be league winners.
NOLA.com

WATCH: Getting ready for fantasy football playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'

It's playoff time — or the last chance to make the playoffs — in most fantasy football leagues across the country, and Bayou Bets fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart answered plenty of questions about waiver-wire pickups and roster decisions for this crucial week on Tuesday's edition of the "Fantasy Roundup."
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
NOLA.com

Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal

LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

BJ Ojulari becomes second LSU player to formally declare for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
BATON ROUGE, LA

