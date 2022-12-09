LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.

