Jeff Duncan: If Sean Payton is going to coach somewhere in 2023, it needs to be the Saints
It’s a difficult time to be a Saints fan. The team is headed for its worst record in 17 years, and the future looks even bleaker than the present. The roster is aging, the salary cap bloated and the quarterback position unsettled. If that weren’t bad enough, the Saints...
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins opts out of Citrus Bowl and declares for NFL draft
Jaray Jenkins opted out of the Citrus Bowl and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday, making him the fourth LSU player to turn pro and ending the college career of a steady wide receiver. Jenkins, a fifth-year senior from the small town of Jena, had one more year...
Cam Jordan, stung by cheating accusation, remains a New Orleans champion
Cam Jordan is everything you want him to be: affable, humorous, perfectly composed, polite to a fault, and able to spiel off corporate talking points flawlessly on the first try. Whenever his career crushing quarterbacks is over, he’s a shoo-in for the announcer’s booth. Look out, Troy Aikman.
The fantasy football playoffs are here: See top waiver wire options for Week 15
We’ve finally made it to the fantasy football playoffs, and I hope that your team is ready to make a championship run. While that playoff feeling is nice, this isn’t the time to get comfortable, as there are some names to watch on the waiver wire this week that could be league winners.
WATCH: Getting ready for fantasy football playoffs on 'Fantasy Roundup'
It's playoff time — or the last chance to make the playoffs — in most fantasy football leagues across the country, and Bayou Bets fantasy expert Spencer "The Guru" Urquhart answered plenty of questions about waiver-wire pickups and roster decisions for this crucial week on Tuesday's edition of the "Fantasy Roundup."
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
BJ Ojulari becomes second LSU player to formally declare for 2023 NFL Draft
LSU star edge rusher BJ Ojulari announced Sunday he would declare for the 2023 NFL draft, an expected move for one of the top players at his position in the country. Ojulari, who wore No. 18 this fall because of his leadership, was a consistently disruptive player during his three years at LSU. He had 129 tackles, 25 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in his career. This season, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.
Betting on Belichick's Patriots on MNF, plus an NBA play: Best bets for Dec. 12
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NFL Week 14 early teaser and a Titans player prop: Best Bets for Sunday (Dec. 11)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Saints make a pair of Monday transactions, signing a running back and waiving a center
The New Orleans Saints made a pair of transactions Monday, signing veteran running back David Johnson to the active roster and waiving veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews in a corresponding move. Both moves seem to be related to injuries: Running back Mark Ingram reportedly suffered an MCL tear against the...
Pelicans to keep winning streak going against Jazz? Best bets for Dec. 13
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NFL Week 15 early betting lines: Interesting odds for Saints-Falcons and Bengals-Buccaneers
The bye weeks are over for the 2022 NFL season, and it's time for the stretch run. The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot last week, but there's plenty still to be decided with four weeks to play, starting with Week 15. That starts with...
