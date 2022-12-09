Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Biden prisoner exchange for Britney Griner leaves behind Marine veteran Paul Whelan — again
Marine veteran Paul Whelan was again left behind in Russia in President Biden's prisoner exchange for WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday. Whelan's family congratulated Griner.
KHOU
President Biden speaks on why American Paul Whelan wasn't released with Brittney Griner
WASHINGTON — WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia. It was a one-to-one swap, as the U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange. In the months leading up to Griner’s release, there were reports that American Paul Whelan...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Brittney Griner freed from Russian custody in prisoner swap
WBNA star Brittney Griner has been released from detainment in Russia in a prisoner swap nearly nine months after her arrest at a Moscow airport. US officials have said Ms Griner was freed in exchange for the US releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following months of talks between Washington and Moscow over the basketball star’s fate.A senior Biden administration official said Ms Griner was “all smiles” when she was released at an airport in the United Arab Emirates, where she was met by Ambassador Roger Carstens, the US special presidential envoy for Hostage Affairs.According to the White House,...
PennLive.com
Why was Brittney Griner freed from Russia but Paul Whelan wasn’t?
WASHINGTON — For the second time this year, the family of Michigan’s Paul Whelan was left “devastated” that Russia agreed to swap an American prisoner for the return of a Russian inmate, and that, again, that American wasn’t Paul. “It’s disappointing. We were aware that...
Merchant of Death traded for Brittney Griner. Russia refuses deal on Paul Whelan
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On the other side of the world Thursday, an American plane met up with the Russian military on a tarmac in the United Arab Emirates for a prisoner swap. 10 months after Britney Griner was arrested in Russia on drug charges, she will return to her family.
Paul Whelan: 5 Things To Know About Marine Still In Russian Prison After Brittney Griner Is Freed
Paul Whelan is a former U.S. Marine. He’s been imprisoned in Russia for almost four years in Russia on espionage charges, though the US government says they are without merit. As Brittney Griner was freed on Thursday, many are wondering when Paul will also be released from Russia’s custody....
Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive winter storm marched across the United States on Wednesday, delivering blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon based on video and eyewitness...
California reparations task force to talk eligibility
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in the 19th century. This week, the group will talk about whether there could be additional eligibility requirements and what time frame reparations could hinge on. The group will also discuss how the state may address its impact on Black families whose property was seized through eminent domain, a topic that garnered renewed attention after lawmakers last year voted to allow the return of a beachfront property known as Bruce’s Beach to descendants of Black residents from whom it was taken in the 20th century. Kamilah Moore, the task force’s chair, doesn’t expect the group to come to any final decisions at this week’s two-day meeting.
