WXII 12

Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
New York Post

Beware of these four holiday scams

It’s a busy time of year for everyone. You may be planning your meals for hosting or traveling to see loved ones, and you’re more likely than not starting to think about gifts to buy before the new year. Scammers know how easy it is to catch you off guard during this time of year, so we’re here to warn you about 4 of the most common ways you can become a victim around the holidays.  4 common holiday scams to watch out 1. Package delivery scam With the holiday season in full swing, the end-of-year sales have begun and you probably have already started your holiday shopping...
SheKnows

This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
psychologytoday.com

Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...

