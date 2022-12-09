Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Better Business Bureau warns about the '12 scams of Christmas'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Protecting yourself and your wallet. As we get deeper into the holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers to be aware of several different types of scams. The BBB came up with a list called "The 12 Scams of Christmas," which are scams most...
You might want to be careful using your credit card when doing holiday shopping this year
Tis the season – the holiday shopping season specifically. The National Retail Federation defines that as the period that includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The federation projects this year consumers will spend six to eight percent more than in 2021 – that’s between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion....
BBB warns holiday shoppers of 12 scams of Christmas – Here’s what to watch out for
With 2022 winding down, holiday shopping has been ramping up. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released a list of what it says are the top 12 scams of Christmas, so shoppers can stay alert and avoid being conned this holiday season.
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
12 Scams of Christmas: Fake shipping notifications
Mail delays, supply chain issues, shortages. Any or all could delay shipments of things you order this holiday season.
36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything
To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
Beware of these four holiday scams
It’s a busy time of year for everyone. You may be planning your meals for hosting or traveling to see loved ones, and you’re more likely than not starting to think about gifts to buy before the new year. Scammers know how easy it is to catch you off guard during this time of year, so we’re here to warn you about 4 of the most common ways you can become a victim around the holidays. 4 common holiday scams to watch out 1. Package delivery scam With the holiday season in full swing, the end-of-year sales have begun and you probably have already started your holiday shopping...
How to protect your money from card skimmers this holiday season
What might look like an ordinary checkout stand could actually be a card-skimming device intended to steal your bank card information.
Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words
It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65
Mom, please don’t read this!
This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes...
15 best stocking stuffers for women that will arrive before Christmas
We rounded up the best stocking stuffers for the women like the Diamond Dazzle Stik, a Winc wine subscription and Kate Spade gloves.
The Best Espresso Machines To Gift This Holiday Season
If you need a gift for the coffee lover in your life, these highly-rated espresso machines are worth every penny.
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Rachel Cruze: How To Do All of Your Holiday Entertaining on a Budget
Thanks to inflation, hosting for the holidays can get expensive. But with the right strategies and planning ahead, you can be sure you're getting the best prices possible on food and decor during this...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season
Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
54% of Americans Want Gift Cards for the Holidays: Get Them These 11 To Fight Inflation
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
Overpriced Holiday Shopping Items You Don’t Need To Add To Your Cart
Months of inflation have taken their toll, and there's just no way around it -- the holidays will be more expensive this year. But prices haven't risen equally across the board and a few key...
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
Comments / 0