KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
KMOV
Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55 in south St. Louis
One person died, and two others were injured in a crash on Monday.
Man injured after bullets spray Shaw neighborhood car
A man is in the hospital after being shot twice this morning.
Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
KFC employee shot in St. Louis after customer told they’re ‘out of corn’
ST. LOUIS – A man shot a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee Monday evening in St. Louis in a dispute that intensified when the restaurant ran “out of corn,” police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the KFC restaurant in the 5000 block of Delmar Boulevard in the Central West End neighborhood.
KMOV
Man found fatally shot near North Riverfront
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man in his 20s was found fatally shot near the North Riverfront Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the man was found just after 4:20 p.m. in the 10000 block of Riverview. Officers found the victim on the ground with puncture wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
KMOV
Two-story house fire in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a two-story house on Maffitt Avenue in North City. The fire broke out just after nine o’clock on Saturday. There have been no reports of any injuries. Crews have been working to keep the fire...
FOX2now.com
Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief
The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle. Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car …. The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious...
edglentoday.com
Fatal Traffic Crash Sunday Evening On Lewis And Clark Boulevard
EAST ALTON - At 10:48 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, the East Alton Police Department responded to a single-unit traffic crash, involving a motorcycle, in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Upon arrival, the operator of the motorcycle was determined to be deceased at the scene.
KMOV
Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts. On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.
advantagenews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police say 25-year-old Harrison A. Henderson of Alton died after crashing a motorcycle in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. East Alton Police and the Madison...
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
KMOV
2 candidates remain in search for the next St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The race to become the next chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been narrowed down to two candidates. Tuesday, News 4 obtained an internal email from Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack in which he stated he was not selected as the next Chief of Police. Sack, the only internal candidate, wrote that even though he was not chosen, he “will continue to work hard to make a difference” in the community.
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
Get ‘Free Chicken for a Year’ at a St. Louis KFC grand opening
The first 50 customers will get a “Free Chicken for a Year” gift card.
Clayton Porch Pirates caught on camera
A Clayton porch pirate was captured on camera in the Davis Place neighborhood.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
Woman 'Rammed' to Ground by St. Louis Police Seeks $177K at Trial
Laura Jones, 68, sued over an incident captured on video on the first day of the Stockley protests
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
