ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The race to become the next chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been narrowed down to two candidates. Tuesday, News 4 obtained an internal email from Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack in which he stated he was not selected as the next Chief of Police. Sack, the only internal candidate, wrote that even though he was not chosen, he “will continue to work hard to make a difference” in the community.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO