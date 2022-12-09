Visitors will have ‘blast’ at new Minions attraction coming to Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Make way for Minions! Visitors to a new attraction coming to the Universal Orlando Resort will have a blast.

The theme park announced its newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, will open next summer.

The interactive blaster game will see guests go head to head in a “bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains,” according to a release.

During the ride, visitors will be transported to Villain-Con, also known as the biggest criminal convention on Earth. Their mission? See if their blasting skills are worthy enough to make them the newest member of The Vicious 6, a supervillain group introduced in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Upcoming Attraction will Be Part of a New Minion Land, Featuring the Beloved Despicable Me Minion Mayhem Attraction, a New Minion Café and More (Universal)



Once guests are armed with an interactive blaster, they’ll stand on a motion-based pathway and travel through various scenes where they’ll earn points by blasting for key items, while “causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible.”

Villain-Con Minion Blast will be housed within the New Minion Land which is already home to the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction. The new attraction will replace the Shrek 4-D ride, which closed in January, according to Orlando Park Stop .

Universal said it will reveal more about the Villain-Con Minion Blast as it gets closer to summer.

The Minions were a quick fan favorite when they were introduced as Gru’s henchmen in “Despicable Me” in 2010. They have appeared in two “Despicable Me” sequels plus two of their own “Minions” spin-off films.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.