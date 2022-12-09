ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clinton (Clinton, LA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clinton.

The accident happened on LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish, which is north of LA 37 at around 8:30 p.m.

Carly Kennison, 44, of Denham Springs was on LA 63 walking in the street while wearing dark-colored clothing.

On LA 63 heading north, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was traveling when it hit Kennison.

Kennison was declared dead at the scene of her injuries.

The driver was unharmed.

The Ford driver is not thought to be impaired, and the pedestrian's condition is unknown.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

There are no other details available at the moment.

December 9, 2022

Source: Lobservateur

Nationwide Report

