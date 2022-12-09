4-star NOLA hotel has a room with a view of the future

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Thinking outside the box.

And inside the bottle.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s a dirty bit of business in the corner of an elegant place to escape.

Bill Wood wonders, “how many stars does the hotel have?”

“We’re a four-star property and voted number one hotel in New Orleans by Travel and Leisure Magazine ,” says Izzy Marciante from The Windsor Court.

The Windsor Court is the kind of New Orleans hotel that does everything, first class.

And now it’s first and at the head of the class by recycling glass.

“Every beer bottle matters, every champagne bottle matters, every wine bottle matters, and when they’re destined to go to the landfill where it’ll take a million years to decompose, there have to be better solutions,” says Max Steitz from Glass Half Full .

The Windsor Court is working with Max and Glass Half Full.

It’s a recycling center that was inspired over a bottle of wine that was half empty back when Max was a college student.

The inspiration is now a New Orleans warehouse that’s 40 thousand square feet.

You could fit at least a football field in here.

More than two million pounds of glass goes here instead of piling up at the trash dump.

The glass goes back to the beginning.

It becomes sand to spread somewhere on a Louisiana beach.

Back at The Windsor Court, you can now check into a room with a view.

It’s a view of the future.



