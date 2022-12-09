Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.

