MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
1979 Ford Ranger Could Be Your Next Vintage Off-Roader
The Ford Ranger, a truck whose name precedes it even still to this day of high-performance modern utility vehicles. It was a fan favorite for everyone from off rotors to truck show guys and now it’s a lovely collectible fit for any enthusiast's garage. While it may be a sort of dream truck for a lot of auto enthusiasts, good examples can be hard to find. However, this pristine truck is a beautifully kept automobile with all the shiny parts that make the Ranger great to begin with.
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Corvette ZUV: What Could a Corvette SUV Look Like—According to AI?
Here we go again. The same debate that raged when Porsche decided to save itself by sacrificing everything it stood for—or so the purists screamed—by building an SUV seems likely to erupt, as the evidence that Chevrolet will expand Corvette into a proper brand piles up. The Corvette is already semi-formally its own brand—Corvettes wear the crossed-flag emblem, not the Chevy bowtie, although there's a bowtie incorporated in the red flag—so the real controversy centers around expanding the Corvette name to vehicles that aren't two-door sports cars. And if we're talking about a new bodystyle, there's only one thing that makes sense: a crossover.
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster Was Inspired By The Lamborghini Murcielago
Harley-Davidson recently produced its last Evolution-powered Sportster. Though not in production anymore, the Sportster is still super-popular among custom bike shops, restulting in some baffling projects. Case in context is Fat Boy Design’s custom Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight cafe racer that boasts aerodynamic wings and takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Murcielago. Sounds crazy, right? Well, there's even more than meets the eye.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
Rare and Fully Restored Edsel Pacer Convertible Headlines The Raleigh Classic Auction
The late 1950s were a time best defined by their love of crazy unique vehicles. One such brand that practically specialized in the unique and strange automobiles we all know and love. That brand was Edsel, a company that you might not even have heard of. Here’s an example of how this little-known automaker rose to the top of the food chain in 1958.
Plymouth Superbird Restomod Handing Out Losses With Hellcat Swap
It doesn’t get much better than 900-horsepower in a classic NASCAR legend. You might’ve seen a Super Bird once or twice in your life from visiting local tracks or even car show events. However you probably haven’t ever seen one with the powerhouse that lets it outperform even the fastest sports, muscle, and even supercars of today’s world. Well, that’s exactly what this beautiful bluebird is, wn overpowered monster with enough aerodynamic efficiency to stick it to the track for as long as it needs. To this car, 200 miles an hour seems like chump change on any racing circuit.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
Top Speed
This Turbocharged Harley-Davidson Has 250 Horsepower And Hits 180-MPH!
Straight-line speed and Harley-Davidson are barely used in the same sentence. After all, the MoCo is known for its highway munching beasts and the entire American experience, rather than top speed and 0-62mph times. However, this doesn’t mean Harley-Davidsons can’t move quickly or reach seriously fast speeds. All they need is the right set of mods, and YouTuber Bikes And Beards just hit the sweet spot with his Harley-Davidson Road King.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
tinyhousetalk.com
Sustainable Life in Her Micro Van
If you’ve ever been in the back of a Ford Transit Connect, you know they are SMALL. But somehow Mia has maximized every square inch in her build and made it seem far roomier!. Her compact kitchen setup makes it easy for her to grab a morning cup of...
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Porsche 911 GT3, Touring And New ST Spotted Holding Their Own Winter Sports Festival
Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 near the arctic circle makes about as much sense as entering a Toyota Tacoma in the Monaco Grand Prix. You’d get so little opportunity to explore the benefits of its track-honed chassis and 9,000 rpm redline that you might as well be in an entry level Carrera or a Cayenne.
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
CAR AND DRIVER
I Drove a Real-Life BMW M2 on a Virtual Racetrack and Survived
BMW's "M Mixed Reality" puts the user in a real car in a real environment and lets them drive on a digital racetrack. Wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset and driving a real BMW M2, I got to try the brand's mixed-reality creation. BMW debuted M Mixed Reality earlier this...
Top Speed
Kawasaki's Master-Plan For A Sustainable Future Is Wild
Over the past few years, electric vehicles have skyrocketed in popularity, and many of the biggest names in automobiles have introduced EVs of their own. In just the third quarter of 2022, over 200,000 electric vehicles were sold. Tesla remains at the front of the pack when it comes to the electric vehicle market. In the United States, Tesla holds a 65% share of the market, a number that, although very impressive, has begun to diminish in recent years as more electric vehicles from legacy automakers such as Ford, Hyundai, and Chevy hit the market.
MotorAuthority
New Corvette E-Ray hybrid shows up on Chevy website
A hybrid version of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been rumored for years and was finally confirmed in April, together with plans for an electric Corvette. While a fully electric 'Vette is probably some years out still, the hybrid will arrive in summer 2023 with the name Corvette E-Ray. The...
jalopyjournal.com
Movie of the week: Diesel Powered Slot Cars?!
We’ve talked about vintage tether cars, tin toy cars, and of course, plastic model cars… But how about diesel-powered 1/16 scale slot cars? Not sure how long this craze lasted, but in the mid 50s a few engineers in the UK came up with these racing beauties. Just take a look at the construction quality with the all-aluminum (aluminium) chassis and custom molded rubber tires (tyres)… Not sure how reliable they were, or if anyone died of carbon monoxide poisoning, but hitting 60 mph, the little oil burners sure look like fun!
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
gmauthority.com
Buick Electra-X Concept Greenlit For Production: Exclusive
GM unveiled the new Buick Electra-X Concept in China over the summer, pulling the sheets on a sleek four-door hatchback with futuristic, all-electric crossover styling. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned that the Buick Electra-X Concept has received the green light for production. According to sources familiar with the matter,...
2023's most collectible car list includes Hummer, Saab and AMC
Apparently a cappuccino isn’t just an espresso drink. The intrigue: Something called the Suzuki Cappuccino — the 1991–98 models, to be precise — made the top 10 of Hagerty’s 2023 U.S. Bull Market List. The classic-car insurer assembles the annual list of collectible vehicles likely...
