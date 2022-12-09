Read full article on original website
Annual compliance education module to launch soon
The Case Western Reserve University Compliance Office is preparing to launch the 2023 version of the annual compliance education module for faculty and staff. Focusing on how compliance supports safety, it will cover policies relating to environmental health and safety, public safety, policies and practices regarding minors on campus, and other related topics.
Learn about the university’s policy review and approval process
Did you know Case Western Reserve University has a specific way to enact and amend its policies? This review and approval process is explained in the “Policy MAP.”. Policies are subject to a formal review and approval process that is intended to simplify, clarify, and streamline policy creation, management, and access.
HyperCase inaugural meeting
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to learn more about HyperCase, a student-led biotech incubator that brings together engineering, medical, law and management students to solve unmet needs in healthcare. The HyperCase inaugural meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Samson Pavilion, Room 153A.
7 things to do around Cleveland in the winter
Though winter doesn’t officially begin until Dec. 21, there are plenty of ways to embrace the season in Cleveland. Whether you prefer to stay cozy indoors or adventure outside, Northeast Ohio has plenty of offerings to stay busy during the colder months—you need only take your pick. Read...
