Singing The Praises Of ‘Hallelujah’ With A Film About Leonard Cohen’s Classic Song – Contenders Documentary
Leonard Cohen’s signature song, “Hallelujah,” had its journey to music immortality stopped almost at birth by a record executive. The chief of Cohen’s label, Columbia, vetoed the finished album containing the track in 1984 because he considered it unmarketable in the United States. An intervention by an influential labelmate of Cohen’s, one Bob Dylan, helped “Hallelujah” to escape front-office purgatory and, over time, become the soaring secular hymn that musicians love to cover and listeners play at both weddings and funerals. RELATED: The Contenders Documentary – Deadline’s Full Coverage Dylan, in fact, might have been the first to cover the song. “Dylan loved ‘Hallelujah,’” filmmaker Dayna Goldfine said...
NPR
Nate Chinen's Favorite Music of 2022
There was so much music to process in 2022 – and so much of it warranted close listening. What I found myself gravitating toward was the sound of revelation, a word that I could apply to most of the albums and songs on this list, in different ways. We spent the year reintegrating and rehabilitating, finding a new way back to the old ways. Here is the best of what got me there — first albums, then the songs.
Hear David Gilmour Guest on New Donovan Song ‘Rock Me’
Donovan's upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, features a variety of guest artists, including David Gilmour. The Pink Floyd icon's contribution can be heard on the track "Rock Me" below; he also added elements to closing song "Lover O' Lover" and a clip can be heard on Donovan's site. A...
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Yusuf / Cat Stevens Wrote for Other Artists
Yusuf / Cat Stevens, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, started playing in pubs and coffee houses in London, slowly establishing himself as an artist in his teens, releasing his debut single, “I Love My Dog,” in 1966, followed by his debut, Matthew and Son, in 1967, which hit the top 10 in the U.K.
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
Tanya Tucker to Star in Paramount’s ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Merry early Christmas, country music fans. Tanya Tucker has announced that she will star in a new movie titled A Nashville Country Christmas. The Paramount Network film will premiere on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a simulcast on CMT. Tucker plays a country music star with an overzealous...
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a Genius’ on 1 of His Biggest Solo Songs
George Harrison made Ringo Starr sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.
iheart.com
Music Producer Lil' Dave Dave Is Dominating the Electronic Music Scene
Talent always finds its way through the noise of a competitive industry, and for Lil Dave Dave, cutting through the saturation is exactly what he’s been doing this past year. The young talent is living his dreams and entertaining the world with his multiple endeavours while growing his fanbase on social media. He has worked hard for years, built connections, and is prepared to make his mark within the music world. It’s evident that the artist’s skills go hand in hand with the tech, social and digital platforms that have also played a vital role in establishing his presence online.
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Comes to Life at Largo With Pink, Beck, Jack Black and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O
The legend of Hannukah is that oil that was supposed to last for one night actually lasted for eight. That’s nothing compared to the miracle pulled off by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin at the first-ever live edition of their Hannukah Sessions project, which took place Monday night (Dec. 5) at the tiny, 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. On the bill: a slew of headliner-sized names singing songs by Jewish artists. The event was originally envisioned during the pandemic as a video series of cover songs recorded in Grammy-winning producer Kurstin’s home studio, with each of Hannukah’s eight nights repped by...
Jim Stewart, Stax Records Co-Founder, Dead at 92
Jim Stewart, a co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday at age 92. The news was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. "Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family," a statement on its website reads, "and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound."
5 of the Best Songs Written by Christine McVie —Outside of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie once said, “Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me. Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”. Luckily, she not only loved songwriting, but...
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Jethro Tull
What a name—Jethro Tull. It both slinks off the tongue and seemingly has no meaning at all. But there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the moniker of this English-born rock group. And how does an 18th-century British agriculturist fit into the meaning of the band’s name?
