Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
I-91 North in Rocky Hill Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused miles of congestion on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed, but have since reopened. There was about...
NBC Connecticut
17 People Transported to Hospitals After School Bus Crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford
Seventeen people, most of which were students, were transported to multiple hospitals after a school bus crash on Route 5/15 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon. State police said the bus was traveling on the I-84 west to Route 15 south ramp in the right lane around 1:20 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate the left curve on the ramp.
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford
A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
CT State Police Seek Witnesses To Fatal I-95 Crash In Stonington
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle crash that killed a 55-year-old man and closed the highway for hours. The crash took place on I-95 in New London County around 11:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, near Exit 91 in Stonington. George A. Werrbach, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, was...
16 High School Students From Fairfield County Injured In Bus Crash, State Police Say
A school bus carrying 29 high school students was involved in a single-vehicle crash that injured more than a dozen.The crash took place in Hartford County around 1:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 on Route 15 in East Hartford.Sixteen students, most 16, and 17 years old, from Bridgeport, received minor inj…
ABC6.com
Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Stamford man seriously hurt after crashing Corvette on I-95 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — A Stamford motorist was seriously hurt early Monday after he lost control of his Chevrolet Corvette on Interstate 95 and smashed into a guardrail, according to state police. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries, state police said. The crash...
Eyewitness News
Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
16 students, driver taken to hospitals after school bus crash in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple students were taken to hospitals after a school bus crash on Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Monday afternoon. State police said, at around 1:20 p.m., the bus driver was in the right lane on the I-84 westbound Exit 57 off-ramp to Route 15 South when she lost control, […]
Thunderbolt 12: Tracking road conditions in Fairfield County
News 12 Connecticut’s Shosh Bedrosian was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out Fairfield County’s road conditions.
NBC Connecticut
Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run
Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
milfordmirror.com
Route 15 crash in Milford sends one to hospital with minor injuries, police say
MILFORD — A crash involving a rollover and multiple vehicles sent at least one person to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash took place around 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near exit 15 in Milford, police said.
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
NBC Connecticut
Snow Creates Slick Driving Conditions in Parts of Conn.
As snow on Sunday built up across the state crews were working hard to keep roads safe for people traveling. “Not too bad. The roads are a little slippery. Definitely taking it easy coming up to those stops,” said Nick Bontempo of Avon. Some were headed to work including...
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives
Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
Man Nabbed At Trumbull Mall With 13-Year-Old Girl In Stolen Car, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly being caught in a stolen vehicle at a Fairfield County mall with a 13-year-old girl he just met. The incident took place in Trumbull around 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull Police located the vehicle, which...
Comments / 0