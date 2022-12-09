ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

I-91 North in Rocky Hill Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash caused miles of congestion on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed, but have since reopened. There was about...
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island man killed in Connecticut motorcycle crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WLNE) — Connecticut State Police said a 55-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night. The single-motorcycle crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Stonington. Police said George Werrbach, of Charlestown, was traveling northbound on I-95, when the car...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bethel Police Look for Car Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Police in Bethel are searching for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday. The collision happened around 4:40 p.m. on Route 6 near the Stony Hill Diner. Investigators say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle that was traveling west towards Danbury. Authorities are looking...
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

4 injured in wrong-way crash in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Four people were injured following a wrong-way crash on I-91 northbound in Rocky Hill on Sunday just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police said a car was traveling northbound on I-91 when it was struck head-on by a car traveling in the wrong direction near exit 22. Three passengers in […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Snow Creates Slick Driving Conditions in Parts of Conn.

As snow on Sunday built up across the state crews were working hard to keep roads safe for people traveling. “Not too bad. The roads are a little slippery. Definitely taking it easy coming up to those stops,” said Nick Bontempo of Avon. Some were headed to work including...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Parking bans being implemented as snow arrives

Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol, Naugatuck, Plainfield, West Hartford, and more have put parking bans into effect as snow arrives. Bristol’s parking ban starts at 2 p.m. Sunday and will go on until 10 a.m. Monday. During the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on any city roadway. In Naugatuck, vehicles cannot park on […]
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy