JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (eight, six, five; FB: one) (two, eight, three; FB: two) (six, four, five, eight; FB: one) (zero, seven, nine, zero; FB: two) Match 5. 06-27-30-34-35 (six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $55,000. Mega Millions. 14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier:...

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO