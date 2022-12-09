ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man arrested after electrocution death in Boone County

More details come out after a Hallsville man died by electrocution after crashing a car in southern Boone County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Justin Trader, 29, on Monday. He’s now charged with second degree murder and other felonies after the incident that killed Andrew Moss, 22, in September.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia police arrest porch stealing suspects

Columbia police have arrested two people accused of stealing packages from people’s porches. Officers say Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were both arrested on Friday, suspected of stealing. Gardner is also accused of credit/debit card fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Police are reminding you to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Food Bank CEO: Help needed more than ever

You can help those in need this holiday season during 93.9 The Eagle’s Commerce Bank One For One Holiday Food Drive on Wednesday. It all benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Food Bank President and CEO Lindsay Young Lopez says they need the help more than...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Two injured in rollover crash on I-70 in Columbia

Two people are hospitalized after a rollover crash in Columbia. Firefighters say they were called to eastbound I-70 near the West Boulevard exit around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. They say they found a single vehicle resting on its top on the side of the road. Two people were taken to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
No. 6 Kansas routs Mizzou 95-67 in first visit in 10 years

(AP) Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, KJ Adams scored a career-high 19 and sixth-ranked Kansas routed Missouri 95-67 in the Jayhawks’ first visit to their old Big 12 rival in more than a decade. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 21 points and Gradey Dick added 16 for...
LAWRENCE, KS
Teenager, grandmother die in Salisbury house fire

A teenager and his grandmother are both dead after a house fire in Salisbury. ABC 17 reports firefighters arrived at the scene on West Third Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Maxwell Springer, 17, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His grandmother, Cheryl Springer, 75, was taken to the hospital and later died from smoke inhalation.
SALISBURY, MO

