wymt.com
Police investigating deadly crash in Southern West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, Wv. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash in Logan County, West Virginia. It happened Monday evening around 6:15 on Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. When deputies arrived, they found it was a two-car crash and the vehicles crashed...
wchstv.com
State Police say body found in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died in a Logan County, West Virginia crash on Monday. Another adult and two juveniles were also injured in the crash. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 on Route 10 in a construction zone near […]
Missing teen in Fayette County, found
UPDATE: 12/13/22 7:15 A.M. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying a missing teen from Fayette County has been located. Takya Johnson has been located and is back at her home. MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing girl. Around […]
One dead in head-on crash involving juveniles
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A two-vehicle accident Monday has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 6:15 pm, members of the department were informed by Logan County 911 of an accident involving two vehicles on WV Route 10 near the Hanging Rock Highway exit where construction was underway.
WSAZ
Woman dies as fire levels home in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was killed Tuesday during a house fire in Poca, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal confirmed the fatality Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Flames leveled the home along Harmons Creek Road. Sheriff Eggleton tells WSAZ.com the 63-year-old woman...
Man found dead in West Virginia river
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The body of a 70-year-old man was found in the Poca River. Poca Police Chief Travis Hawley confirmed that a Poca man, who was distraught from a medical condition drowned in the river. The Poca Fire Department recovered the man’s body at around 8 p.m. Monday night. The man’s name has not […]
Missing Beckley teen found by Beckley Police
UPDATE: 12/12/2022 12:45p.m. — Beckley Police Department confirmed today, December 12, 2022, Coryion Johnson-Hill has been found and is safe. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, […]
Several McDowell County Schools locked down today following threat
UPDATE: (DECEMBER 13, 2022, 5:00 P.M.) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several schools were under lockdown today due to a threat coming from a teenager in the County. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by the McDowell County School System about a threat that was called into one of […]
1 person dead after house fire in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:56 p.m.): Fire officials on the scene in Putnam County say a person died after a house fire on Harmons Creek Road. UPDATE (Dec. 13, 2022, at 1:48 p.m.): Crews put out the house fire on Harmons Creek Road, according to Putnam County 911 dispatchers. At this time, dispatchers can […]
WSAZ
Woman dies, 3 injured in head-on wrong-way crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A head-on crash on Route 10 injured three people and killed a woman Monday, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. The two-vehicle accident happened near the Hanging Rock Highway exit in a construction zone. Investigators reported one driver turned south into the...
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
UPDATE: Maximum prison sentence issued for murder of Raleigh County man
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man saw sentencing Tuesday for the 2018 slaying of a man in Raleigh County. Marshall Ratliff – 24 years old at the time of the incident – of Beckley, West Virginia, was sentenced before Judge Andrew Dimlich Tuesday morning at a 9:00 am hearing.
Sheriff’s office warns of West Virginia Public Safety Expo scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving the West Virginia Public Safety Expo. They say that calls have been placed to past vendors of the annual expo asking them to donate money. The sheriff’s office says that this is not a method used by the Committee for […]
PHOTOS: Structure fire closes Main Street in Fayette County
UPDATE: 12/12/22 3:30 P.M. — Both lanes of Main Street have been reopened following an early morning structure fire in Mount Hope, Fayette County. UPDATE: 12/12/22 8:00 A.M. — 59News has learned more details after an early morning structure fire. Tyrone Powell with the Mount Hope Fire Department said they evacuated one lady from a […]
Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:12 P.M. Dec. 13, 2022) – The South Charleston Police Department says a pedestrian struck by a vehicle this afternoon was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. SCPD says the driver is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after being struck […]
WSAZ
Man jumps into creek during police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.
WDTV
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in October. According to the man’s wife, Linda Cunningham, Douglas Cunningham of Sophia, died in the jail on October 29, 2022, at the age of 79. She said Cunningham, who was booked on a Capias warrant, was found unresponsive in the morning hours. At that time, she was told by jail personnel it may be 2-3 months before his remains are examined by the State Medical Examiner.
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
wchstv.com
Man in police custody accused in car-jacking on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in police custody accused of car-jacking a car on Charleston's West Side with a man inside of the vehicle. Dispatchers said the car was stolen from the Exxon Gas Station on Lee Street West shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Dispatchers said...
