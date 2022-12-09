Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
Allow or block Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically
If you want to allow or block Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically on Windows 11/10, this guide will be handy for you. When you add an Internet Calendar to Outlook, it automatically downloads all the event attachments instantly to provide the best experience. However, if this practice doesn’t seem safe to you, you can prevent Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically.
Phone Arena
E ink tablets: Do devices like the Kindle Scribe stand a chance? Why theу will never replace your iPad
By this time most tech enthusiasts will have seen the countless Kindle Scribe reviews online. The device is Amazon’s first plus-sized eReader since the, by now ancient, Kindle DX. But before we take a deeper look at the Scribe, it should be noted (you see what I did there) that the latter is hardly the first of its kind.
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
TechRadar
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
OneNote on Windows will finally look like the other versions of the app
Microsoft will bring the popular vertical tab layout from OneNote for Windows 10 to the unified OneNote on Windows.
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
The Verge
How to block a phone number on Android
When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Made In America
TSMC tools-in chip-making equipment for its ambitious US factory, Apple Music gets a cool feature, and more tech news. 🌞 Good Morning, Daily Authority readers. I am currently toying with the Sony LinkBud S. I just got them yesterday and am figuring out just how they fare in comparison to the flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds. Have you bought any new devices lately? Tell me in the comments section. In the meantime, here’s what’s happening in the world of tech.
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that’s finally starting to change.
The Windows Club
How to see Recently Opened Files in Windows 11/10
When we open a document say a Word file, Excel, or TXT file, an image file (PNG, JPG, etc.), audio video, etc., Windows automatically keeps a track of such opened files. This helps to easily access or re-open a particular file later. So, if you want to see recently opened files in your Windows 11 computer, then there are multiple ways to do so. Using these options, you can view recently opened files for all applications or a specific app individually.
Samsung's new GDDR7 graphics memory delivers 50% more bandwidth thanks to PAM
That's pulse-amplitude modulation, don't you know...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets the taste of Android 13
Samsung is striking off another Galaxy tablet from its Android 13 update roadmap today. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the latest device to pick up the big Android update. The company has already updated the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 software.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11
Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording. The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool. The upgraded version has a new Record button...
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
Phone Arena
Apple reportedly is using both iOS based rOS and macOS based xrOS for its AR/VR headset
Remember the old saying that "you can't tell the players without a scorecard?" Of course, that saying goes back to the days when fans would buy a scorecard and use "Baseball notation" to write down every play. And if you know what a 1-2-3 or a 5-4-3 double play is, then you understand what we're saying. Without buying the scorecard and checking the uniform numbers against those printed on the team rosters, you might not know who the heck is in right field (in the Bronx, it will be Aaron Judge for the next nine years).
Chrome gains new performance modes to cut down memory use, save precious battery
Chrome is introducing new Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes to help reduce memory use and battery draw when necessary.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Comments / 0