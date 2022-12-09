Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
pcpatriot.com
Assistant School Superintendent Stafford retiring
Chris Stafford, Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations in Pulaski County Public Schools is retiring. His plans became public Tuesday when – during a meeting of the School Board – his name was listed among the several personnel actions approved by the board. The effective date of Stafford’s...
25newsnow.com
Roanoke residents encouraged to secure water after water main failure
UPDATE (5:15 PM) - The village says the water main break has been fixed. Roanoke officials say the village will remain under a boil order until further notice. ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke is encouraging its residents to secure drinking water after a major water main failed.
WSLS
Former Pulaski Middle School to be transformed into apartment building
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Times are changing in Pulaski - leaders are looking to transform a former school facility into a space for affordable housing. Because of the changing landscape in town right now, construction crews are busy replacing waterlines. “I have seen changes along Main Street, they’re trying...
Franklin Co. Habitat for Humanity fights rising costs to build
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — At Habitat for Humanity – the goal is giving people stability, but instability has been a constant through years of COVID, supply chain issues, and inflation. Sheila Overstreet, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity in Franklin County, spent her Saturday morning welcoming a new homeowner into the chapter’s first new […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Louise Elizabeth Hundley Berry
For everything there is a season, for Louise Elizabeth Hundley Berry, her season ended peacefully at her home on December 7, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born May 18, 1929 to Edward and Mary Myrtle Hundley, in Layland, West Virginia. She was a loving mother to eight children, grandmother to numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a tough Christian woman, who attended First Church of God- Dublin until her battle with Dementia prevented her from attending.
wfxrtv.com
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
WDBJ7.com
Chipotle opens Radford location
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
WDBJ7.com
One displaced in Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a fire at an apartment in Roanoke Sunday night, according to Roanoke-Fire EMS. Crews say they responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St SW and found smoke showing from a two-story apartment when they arrived. The...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek
Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson died on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to […]
NRVNews
Smith, Patricia Gathercole
Patricia Ann Gathercole Smith (Critter), age 49 of Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022, after a long fight with cervical cancer. She was born on October 26, 1973 to Charles and Rose Mary Gathercole. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSLS
This program is combating the foster care crisis by connecting families in need
ROANOKE, Va. – “There’s a foster care crisis in America. There’s a foster crisis in Virginia and there’s a foster care crisis in our community,” said Ray Moore, the Regional Manager for CarePortal in the Roanoke Valley. “Foster care is ground zero for impacting our communities and changing the way things happen.”
wfxrtv.com
New details released on Salem bookstore fire
UPDATE 12/7 9: 10 a.m.: The Salem Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the Givens Book Store fire from Tuesday night on East Main Street. The Salem Fire and EMS Department were dispatched to the fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building.
WSET
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
wfxrtv.com
Salem Police search for a person of interest in a business scam
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department wants the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who investigators believe is a person of interest in scamming a Salem business. Salem Police posted on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, searching for a woman who may be the passenger or...
pcpatriot.com
Sheriff’s office investigating single vehicle crash on Lee Highway
On Monday, Dec. 12, around 9:50 pm the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of Lee Highway. Through initial investigation it was determined that a silver van driven by Michael Phillip Meyer, 41 years of...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Garfield “Kelly” Goad
age 58 of Fries, Va., died Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home in Fries. Kelly was born in Pulaski on October 23, 1964, and is the son of Mary Elizabeth Finn Goad and Garfield Goad. Kelly was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1983. He was baptized in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Galax, and became a member of the church.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
Comments / 2