Perhaps you’ve noticed already, but a decent portion of the UK is currently hidden under a thin blanket of grit-speckled, slushy ice. And if you haven’t been outside (don’t blame you, frankly) fear not, internet is having a field day also, akin to the Big Jet TV twitter storm caused by Eunice in Feb.. Though the idea of a snowy December probably seems quite idyllic on paper, conjuring up visions of rom-com protagonists jogging through blizzards to reunite with their very own Mr Darcy outside quaint and expensive stationary shops, the reality of snow here is much more chaotic. Think sledging fails, cancelled trains, and hundreds of very confused dogs in big jackets venturing out into the cold.

1 DAY AGO