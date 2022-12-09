Read full article on original website
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure
The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
Australia has signed a new security deal with island nation Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific.
Southeast Asia's 5G outlook remains 'bleak' in short term despite tech giant partnership, report says
The Tech Mahindra-Axiata Group Berhad partnership may boost 5G in Southeast Asia but the short-term outlook is "bleak," Fitch Solutions said in a country risk and industry research report. The Indian IT conglomerate inked an agreement with the Malaysian telco conglomerate to jointly develop and commercialize 5G enterprise solutions in...
Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras
To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
Apple, Ericsson kiss and make up while signing a new licensing deal
Reuters reports that Apple and Ericsson have agreed to settle a patent battle between the two which started in 2015 when both companies sued each other claiming that they each had patents infringed on by the other. Also part of the legal issues were disagreements that both sides had relating to licensing their 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies.
Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
The Girl Scouts’ Latest Business Project: Hailing 5G Cellphone Technology
The organization famous for its cookie sales paired with equipment-maker Ericsson to encourage Scouts to spread the word about the technology and to tout its safety. Some scientists see it differently.
Two Americans and Five Russians Charged With Running a Smuggling Network to Obtain Military Technology and Ammunition for Russia
Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in a federal indictment with operating a military technology smuggling network. Three of the seven defendants are in custody, the Justice Department said. They include a suspected Russian intelligence service officer. Members of the so-called "Serniya network" allegedly created dozens of...
Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 36.77% -Official Gazette
ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the euro-lira conversion rate for medicine prices by 36.77%, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday. "First step for solution of medicine shortage in the market was taken... The price update which was supposed to happen in February was brought forward," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
China an unspoken focus as Biden woos African leaders
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden speaks to African leaders in Washington on Wednesday, expect to hear about support for democracy, economic development and new financial commitments for a region that in recent years has taken a backseat to other U.S. priorities.
Big Tech Vendors Oppose US Government SBOM Directive
The U.S. government’s mandates around the creation and delivery of SBOMs (software bill of materials) to help mitigate supply chain attacks, has run into strong objections from big-name technology vendors. Asserting that “it is premature and of limited utility” for vendors to accurately provide a nested inventory of the...
