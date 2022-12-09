Read full article on original website
WVNews
Slow drip of transfers having bigger impact on WVU football
West Virginia's football team continues to see pieces of its anticipated 2023 roster disappear, and while not all of the exiting players would have likely had a big impact on that squad, the steady drip of those bailing out is, like the work of water in a cave system, going to alter the landscape significantly.
WVNews
Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
WVNews
Maier, Parr, Crouso.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack helped the East F…
WVNews
WVU graduations are Saturday
MORGANTOWN — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies Saturday. Presidential Honorary Degrees will be given to Larry Groce, founder and longtime artistic director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage” and Carrie...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Bridgeport holds off University with hot free throw shooting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its season-opening win over Hampshire, the Bridgeport boys basketball team held on despite missing free throws down the stretch. On Tuesday, the Indians, clinging to a 2-point lead with one minute remaining, hit 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch and didn’t allow a shot on University’s final possession to hold on for a 60-57 home victory over the Hawks.
WVNews
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
WVNews
East Fairmont thumps Grafton behind balanced attack
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack helped the East Fairmont Bees lead wire to wire Tuesday at home en route to a 72-38 win over the Grafton Bearcats. The Bees (3-0) had four players reach double figures, led by Blake Hunt with 15,...
WVNews
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
WVNews
First-year Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School counselor looks forward to working with students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Even though Mike Lemley has been in the school setting for nearly 40 years, he is bringing a new philosophy to Bridgeport High School students this year. “We’ve always lived in Clarksburg but I taught at Buckhannon-Upshur High School for 39 years,” Lemley said....
WVNews
Edgell layup gets Cougars first win of season
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Edgell made a driving layup with a little over one minute remaining to give Lincoln its first win of the season with a 53-51 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. The game was...
WVNews
Pressure propels Robert C. Byrd past Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles cranked up the heat at a crucial time, turning their man-to-man pressure into some easy baskets in the fourth quarter, breaking open a close game and defeating the Philip Barbour Colts, 70-58. “I think this group has the opportunity to be a really good defensive club because they can extend,” RCB coach Basil Lucas said. “Last year, we were really good in the half-court defense. I think this group can be more of a full-court defense of times when they need to be. They proved that tonight, not only to me, but to themselves.”
WVNews
Hobby kits offer Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library patrons way to stay busy and out of the cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether during inclement conditions or long holiday breaks, nearly a dozen plastic and storage bags of hobbies at the Bridgeport Public Library are filled with ways local residents can pass the time. “Every kit is different. Every kit has different things tailored to giving...
WVNews
Suspect charged with arson in connection with Morgantown, West Virginia, fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A man suspected of starting a fire in Morgantown last month has been charged with arson. The Morgantown Fire Department has been investigating a fire that occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to a press release from the department.
WVNews
West Virginia DEP surveying counties and towns interested in dilapidated building grants
CHARLESTON — Due to the continued interest in the pilot phase of its newly established Dilapidated Properties Program, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) distributed a second online survey to county and municipal leaders across the state Friday to gather information and seek input as it works to expand the program.
WVNews
Baird, Webster County girls blow past South Harrison
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — One enormous run set the tone as Webster County girls basketball, led by a huge individual effort from Sydney Baird, rolled over South Harrison. The visiting Highlanders turned a 6-4 lead into a 30-4 advantage with a 24-0 run, and Baird outscored the...
WVNews
A promising development
While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced water system improvement projects at its meeting on Dec. 7, including approval for a request to pursue funding made by Preston County Public Service District No. 4. The council approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding...
WVNews
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves contingent purchase of old BB&T building, update to human rights ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of back-and-forth discussions, Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of the contingent purchase of the old BB&T building at 120 Fairmont Ave. Council also voted in favor of an update to the city’s human rights ordinance. In October, council...
