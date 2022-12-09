ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Slow drip of transfers having bigger impact on WVU football

West Virginia's football team continues to see pieces of its anticipated 2023 roster disappear, and while not all of the exiting players would have likely had a big impact on that squad, the steady drip of those bailing out is, like the work of water in a cave system, going to alter the landscape significantly.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU graduations are Saturday

MORGANTOWN — In gold and blue caps and gowns, more than 2,600 West Virginia University graduates will celebrate their accomplishments during two December commencement ceremonies Saturday. Presidential Honorary Degrees will be given to Larry Groce, founder and longtime artistic director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s “Mountain Stage” and Carrie...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport holds off University with hot free throw shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its season-opening win over Hampshire, the Bridgeport boys basketball team held on despite missing free throws down the stretch. On Tuesday, the Indians, clinging to a 2-point lead with one minute remaining, hit 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch and didn’t allow a shot on University’s final possession to hold on for a 60-57 home victory over the Hawks.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont thumps Grafton behind balanced attack

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack helped the East Fairmont Bees lead wire to wire Tuesday at home en route to a 72-38 win over the Grafton Bearcats. The Bees (3-0) had four players reach double figures, led by Blake Hunt with 15,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Edgell layup gets Cougars first win of season

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Brayden Edgell made a driving layup with a little over one minute remaining to give Lincoln its first win of the season with a 53-51 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. The game was...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Pressure propels Robert C. Byrd past Philip Barbour

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles cranked up the heat at a crucial time, turning their man-to-man pressure into some easy baskets in the fourth quarter, breaking open a close game and defeating the Philip Barbour Colts, 70-58. “I think this group has the opportunity to be a really good defensive club because they can extend,” RCB coach Basil Lucas said. “Last year, we were really good in the half-court defense. I think this group can be more of a full-court defense of times when they need to be. They proved that tonight, not only to me, but to themselves.”
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Baird, Webster County girls blow past South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — One enormous run set the tone as Webster County girls basketball, led by a huge individual effort from Sydney Baird, rolled over South Harrison. The visiting Highlanders turned a 6-4 lead into a 30-4 advantage with a 24-0 run, and Baird outscored the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WVNews

A promising development

While there is no timeline yet for the project, we’re excited by the prospects of a natural-gas-fired power plant that is now planned for Doddridge County. Competitive Power Ventures made the selection of Doddridge County for the $3 billion project official on Monday, although rumors of that location were rampant when CPV first announced plans to build in West Virginia in September.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

ATC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced water system improvement projects at its meeting on Dec. 7, including approval for a request to pursue funding made by Preston County Public Service District No. 4. The council approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
BRIDGEPORT, WV

