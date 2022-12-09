ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar

CARBONDALE, IL
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing. Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

SCOTT COUNTY, MO
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead

POPLAR BLUFF, MO
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, IL
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

3 accused of burglary in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Jackson County man facing arson charges

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

