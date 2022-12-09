Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
KFVS12
Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing. Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
KFVS12
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
KFVS12
Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center. According to a release from the Justice Department on Tuesday, December 13, Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2023.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. PACT Act town...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
KFVS12
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Work began Monday on an intersection in Sikeston, Mo. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Jackson organization is doing their...
KFVS12
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
KFVS12
2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, trying to break into Carbondale business
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 13 year old and a 17 year old are accused of stealing a vehicle and trying to break into a business. According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 800 block of East Main Street around 5 p.m. on December 4 for a reported business burglary in progress.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with robbery, kidnapping investigation in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested in connection with a robbery and kidnapping investigation in western Kentucky. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington, was arrested on six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
KFVS12
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
KFVS12
Jackson County man facing arson charges
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. How to dispose of a real Christmas...
Missouri officers kill man suspected of killing brother, dad
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies is believed to have killed his father and brother before officers confronted him, law enforcement authorities said. Justin Morgan, 45, was shot by Butler County deputies Thursday at home just outside Poplar Bluff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Deputies […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
KFVS12
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County. He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. Justin Morgan, 45, was...
KFVS12
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
Comments / 0