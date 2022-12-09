ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

STARS Performs “Christmas To Remember” To Complete Its 27th Performance Season

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIOIM_0jcwNrXm00

CLIFTON FORGE—STARS, a troupe of 30 performers who face intellectual challenges and/or physical disabilities, performed “Christmas to Remember” at Good News Church on Main in Covington, Va. on Sun., Dec. 4.

The performance featured 27 members of the troupe whose members performed duets and three group numbers, “Christmas Hallelujah,” “Joy to the World” and “All Wrapped Up in You.”

Paula Crance and Sonya Romanello completed their 7th year as the co-directors of Special Theatrical Artists Revue & Showcase (STARS).

Officer Chris Fisher also completed his 7th year as the emcee of STARS, the troupe that inspired Appalfolks of America Association to produce the documentary film, “STARS,” in 2006. The film won a Bronze Telly.

Shane Fury and Alanna Conner performed “Oklahoma Christmas,” and Todd Bates and Nancy Wilmore sang “You Make Me Feel like Christmas.”

“Tennessee Christmas” was presented by Donovan Givens and Mikayla Davis, and “Believe” was performed by Makaylen Berry as a solo because Amber Uzzell, who had rehearsed the number with her, was unable to attend the performance.

Jamie Adkins and Kevin Stec finished the first act by performing a lively rendition of “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

After intermission Lynne Johnson & Wendy Anderson sang “Santa Baby,” and Bonnie Crance, Eddie Lewis and Ruth Golden teamed up as a trio to render “Silent Night.”

Next, Sandra Brady and George Thompson sang “White Christmas.”

“Sweet Baby Jesus” was performed by Tamara Caldwell and Ricky McCoy, and Kevin Burton and Avery Smithers sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

After Ryan Jeter and Tyreek Yancey sang “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” the troupe preformed the group finale that resulted in a standing ovation.

STARS was founded by Appalfolks of America Association in 1996 as an outreach program for performers who face intellectual challenges and/or physical disabilities. The troupe began by performing on stage at the Historic Stonewall Theatre in Clifton Forge that the nonprofit organization owned and operated for 12 years before donating the theatre to the Town of Clifton Forge in 2003.

The Good News Church on Main at 331 W. Main St. in Covington provides its facility free of charge to Appalfolks of America Association for STARS’ performances three times yearly.

