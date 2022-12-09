1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening.
The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road.
Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
A third vehicle hit one of the stopped cars after failing to stop.
One woman was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
There has been no update on the woman's injuries or the other parties involved.
The name and identity of the victim have not been released.
The crash is being investigated by the police.
December 9, 2022
Source: News Journal
