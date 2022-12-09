ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Forge, VA

C&0 Railway Heritage Center Holds “Come See Santa” Event On Saturday, December 3

By M Ray Allen
Virginian Review
 4 days ago

Santa Claus greeted children inside the C&O Railway Heritage Center while the Grinch played engineer by taking grownups with their children and grandchildren on the C&O’s mini-train for rides around the Center.

Children three and under were admitted free to the event which cost $5 per person over three. Hot cocoa and cookies were served.

The Grinch stopped the mini-sized locomotive after two trips around the track, got off and stretched his legs while his helper assisted the next load of riders onto the mini-train and climbed back on for another two circlings of the tracks.

Vicky Anderson, a translator for the C&O Heritage Center, was kept busy registering guests for the event that was held from noon to 2:00 p.m.

While many visitors waited in line outside to ride with the Grinch, some visitors explored the railyard where they climbed onto the red caboose and C&O locomotive sidetracked just beyond the tiny mini-train’s oval that encircled inflatables of Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman and the Grinch.

The Railroad Heritage Center features a museum in addition to its mini-train ride for children, and it was established in 2008 by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad Society as part of Colonel Tomas W. Dixon’s vision.

Dixon, who was born in Alderson, W.Va., graduated from West Virginia University and served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1990. He is the founder of the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society to which he recently donated his lifetime collection of C&O photographs.

Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Wood Wins MeadWestvaco Christmas Card Contest

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 12, 1923 99 Years Ago Christmas Seal Receipts To Be Spent Locally All receipts from the sale of Christmas Seals in the county, will be spent here in Alleghany, according to Mrs. C.P. Jones, chairman of the campaign. Fifty-five percent of the receipts will be used...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Kathleen Marie O’Conner – 90

Kathleen Marie O’Conner, age 90, of Clifton Forge, Virginia died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany. There are no services planned at this time. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling the arrangements. The post Kathleen Marie O’Conner – 90 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Clifton Forge School Of The Arts’ Garden Features Wonderland Of Christmas Lights

Across Church Street in Clifton Forge from the lit LOVE Works Sculpture, the Clifton Forge School of the Arts has decorated the school’s garden with a spectacular display of multicolored Christmas lights. After opening its doors to the public on Jan. 16, 2011, the school is nearing its 11th year of offering classes to children and adults. The types of classes offered are woodworking, sculpting, painting, knitting, crocheting, pottery, jewelry making, music, stone carving, stained glass creations and blacksmithing. The school recently held its 11th annual Kriskindlmarkt that drew large crowds to Clifton Forge, and the school has secured a second building, the...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Meet Milo, available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight the adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and spunky Milo onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Rickmond says...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Santa To Visit The Highland House

Santa Claus will make a special visit to The Highland House, 3501 Longdale Furnace Road, Clifton Forge on Tuesday, December 13th. The event is co-sponsored by the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and the Staff at The Highland House. Santa will arrive by fire engine at 6:30 pm and visit for one hour until 7:30. Refreshments […] The post Santa To Visit The Highland House appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Hawthorne Street Bridge Annual Inspection and Closure for Dec. 13

Covington, Va. (VR) - The City of Covington would like to make our citizen’s aware that Hawthorne Street Bridge will be receiving its annual inspection on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. This inspection will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. and will cause the bridge to be closed. This will cause delays, so please allow extra travel time. Thank you for your patience and understanding and please be safe. Please direct any questions, comments, or concerns that you may have to the Public Works Office at 540-965-6321 or 540-965-6322. The post Hawthorne Street Bridge Annual Inspection and Closure for Dec. 13 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

James Edward “Jim” Laughlin – 95

James Edward “Jim” Laughlin, age 95, of 1684 Port Hills Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and formerly of Clifton Forge, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Bellaire @ Stone Point in Harrisonburg. Mr. Laughlin was born May 21, 1927, in Ravenswood, West Virginia to the late Daniel and Carrie Bates Laughlin. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, was a graduate of West Virginia University and Glenville State University, and received his master’s degree from Appalachian State. His career in education, which spanned many decades, included teaching and coaching at Clifton Forge High School from 1952-56, and culminated in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Town Council of Clifton Forge Meeting Agenda for Dec. 13

The Town Council of Clifton Forge will be meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Clifton Forge Town Council Chambers on 547 Main Street. INVOCATION – Chris Fisher PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 1. MINUTESA) Council Meeting November 9, 2022 RECOMMENDATIONS: Approve the minutes of November 9, 2022. 2. ACTION ITEMSA) DEPARTMENT REPORTS Code Enforcement Police Department Public Works Library Water Plant Fire Department Armory RECOMMENDATION: Approve the reports as submitted andwritten. B) Make an appointment to the Clifton Forge ArmoryCommitteeRECOMMENDATION: Approve the appointment C) Make two (2) appointments to the Clifton Forge PlanningCommission RECOMMENDATION: Approve the appointments D) Make an appointment to the TAP Board of...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Judges Select Ten Clifton Forge Christmas Parade Winners On Friday, December 2

Winning entries were announced following the Clifton Forge Christmas Parade that proceeded east on Ridgeway St. from the Dairy Queen onto Main St. and past the Clifton Forge Town Hall on Fri., Dec. 2. Hamilton Roots, Four Moons Designs and Country Garden Florist provided the three judges who selected Kars Unlimited for “Most Creative Entry. The parade got underway at 6:00 p.m. with Parade Marshall Barry Balser leading the way. Balser is the retired police chief of the Town of Clifton Forge. The judges selected Clifton Forge Little League as “Judges’ Favorite.” Lewis Gale Hospital-Alleghany won the “Best Float, and Immanuel Baptist Church was...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WVNT-TV

Icing expected over WV mountains Wednesday night

Tonight is a quiet evening on the way, with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be chilly with a light breeze and temperatures down in the middle 20s. Tuesday is another quiet day and it’s warmer! We’ll see partly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the middle to upper 40s – not bad for the second week of December!
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Virginian Review

Covington High School hosting homemade soups, silent Christmas tree auction, & cake walk

Covington, Va. (VR) - Come by the Covington High School Cafeteria and enjoy some complimentary homemade soups, bid on a decorated Christmas Tree in a silent auction, and participate in our cake walk on Thursday, December 8 at 6:00 pm. There is no charge for the soup dinner! It is our way of giving back to the community. We are accepting canned goods and non-perishables for the local food bank as well. Tickets for the cake walk are $1 each. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. A donation will be given to the Christmas Mother. Sponsored by SCA & FBLA. The post Covington High School hosting homemade soups, silent Christmas tree auction, & cake walk appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Lone Star AC Church To Have Christmas Play

It’s a funny, witty, fast-paced Christmas play with a serious ending that delivers an important, life-changing message of hope. It’s “Yuletide Counseling “, a one-hour Christmas event at the Lone Star Advent Christian Church Family Life Center for two nights only on December 10th and 11th. The play was written by the church pastor, Rev. […] The post Lone Star AC Church To Have Christmas Play appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Carnegie Hall announces “Carnegie Classics” a new series hosted by Barbara Nissman

Lewisburg, WV (VR) - Carnegie Hall introduces “Carnegie Classics,” a three-concert series beginning in 2023. Hosted by Steinway “Legend” and Lewisburg resident Barbara Nissman, the Carnegie Classics Series will present three concerts (February 11, March 18, and May 13) featuring Nissman sharing her musical favorites and joined by West Virginia guest artists. A Valentine Concert – More Music to Love! with Barbara at the piano kicks off the series on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Barbara invites the audience to meet some of her favorite composer “friends” as she shares their music and stories and transports the listener into their special and...
LEWISBURG, WV
wfxrtv.com

Man dead after shooting in Roanoke

A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Dominion Energy Wins “Best Overall” In City Of Covington’s Christmas Parade

Rain gave way to sunshine by 5:00 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 3, allowing the City of Covington’s Christmas Parade to be held under a clear sky. Dominion Energy’s float won $100 for first place and the first place trophy for “Best Overall.” Boys Home of Virginia took home $100 and the trophy for first place for “Best Religious Float.” First place for “Novelty” was awarded to Callahan PTO, and the prize was $100 and a trophy. Patsy’s Dance Studio won second place for “Novelty,” but no cash award was awarded. Cloggers & Snowflakes claimed the first place prize of $100 and the trophy for “Marching,” and second place was awarded to A1 Dance Studios. The Covington Highlighters won first place for “JV Marching” which landed the troupe the trophy and $100. The “Equestrian” award of $100 and first place trophy went to Bordieneer Equestrian Club. Winners were announced and cash prizes and trophies were awarded at The Discovery Center following the parade. A new aspect of the Covington Christmas Parade was that each entry was announced via a loudspeaker on Main St. in front of Good News Church on Main. The post Dominion Energy Wins “Best Overall” In City Of Covington’s Christmas Parade appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

STARS Performs “Christmas To Remember” To Complete Its 27th Performance Season

CLIFTON FORGE—STARS, a troupe of 30 performers who face intellectual challenges and/or physical disabilities, performed “Christmas to Remember” at Good News Church on Main in Covington, Va. on Sun., Dec. 4. The performance featured 27 members of the troupe whose members performed duets and three group numbers, “Christmas Hallelujah,” “Joy to the World” and “All Wrapped Up in You.” Paula Crance and Sonya Romanello completed their 7th year as the co-directors of Special Theatrical Artists Revue & Showcase (STARS). Officer Chris Fisher also completed his 7th year as the emcee of STARS, the troupe that inspired Appalfolks of America Association to produce the...
COVINGTON, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Hidden cabin found in the Inn at Maggodee Creek

Sometimes, people are oblivious to how unique the property their parents leave behind for them actually is. In Boones Mill, Danny Poff, son of Tommy and Helen Poff, and his wife, Rhonda Poff, learned that their home is more than just an old farmhouse — inside the structure is an unknown and hidden pre-Civil War log cabin.
BOONES MILL, VA
