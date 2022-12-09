ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Friday December 9 2022 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0jcwNHCy00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE DECEMBER 9, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Friday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. It’s a noun

3. It’s associated with hair.

And the answer to Friday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0jcwNHCy00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

BRAID.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
dexerto.com

Pokemon anime schedule leaked with new episodes after Ultimate Journeys

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans have been speculating about the future of the series and now a leaked schedule of episodes has been released. Pokemon Ultimate Journeys viewers have been wondering if the lead character, Ash Ketchum, will still be around in the near future – after securing his status as the best trainer in the world in November.
GAMINGbible

New Amnesia announced, will be open world survival horror

Announced today, Amnesia: The Bunker is the latest entry into the terrifying horror series, set in World War I and featuring a semi-open world with randomisation so that every playthrough will scare the blue out of your jeans. I'll be honest with you. Today, I woke up in not the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogwarts Legacy's last-gen versions have been delayed

Avalanche Software announced Tuesday that the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch ports of Hogwarts Legacy have seen a delay. Hogwarts Legacy is now coming out on Apr. 4, 2023, for PS4 and Xbox One, while the Nintendo Switch port releases a bit later on July 24, 2023. There are no details regarding the delay yet, though Avalanche Software loosely suggested the extra development time would lead to a better product.
GAMINGbible

This Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue remake is stunning

I know I’m not the only one with very fond memories of Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue. I’ll admit, I was just two years old when the game was released so I can’t claim to have ever completed it but I do remember hijacking my brother’s PlayStation and running around Andy’s bedroom, kitchen and garage. Whether any missions were completed is a mystery I don’t know the answer to, but I had a nice time.
Engadget

'Vampire Survivors' got a surprise (and free) iOS and Android release

Although it only snagged a single nomination at The Game Awards, Vampire Survivors is a true game of the year contender. It arrived on Steam in early access a year ago and it recently landed on Xbox. Now, you'll no longer need a Steam Deck or Xbox Cloud Gaming access to play it anywhere or at any time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy