Dayton, OH

WLWT 5

LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best

This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years

The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Artist Joe Fig blends photography, painting, sculpture in show at Dayton Art Institute

If you relish a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process–whether it’s “Chef’s Table” or “Project Runway”– you’ll relate to Joe Fig. Fig, whose artwork is currently featured in a Focus exhibit at the Dayton Art Institute through Jan. 1, is intrigued by visual artists and their process. He’s best-known for his detailed renditions of real artists’ studios, created on a one-inch to one-foot scale. Anyone who loves miniatures and dollhouses will appreciate these “sculpturamas” and the whole family will have fun discussing them.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?

DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
DAYTON, OH
ohio.org

Yule Be in the Holiday Spirit with a Visit to Springfield

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so why not visit a charming Ohio town to partake in some holiday cheer?! Throughout the state, there's plenty of Hallmark worthy towns that embrace the holiday spirit and transform into winter wonderlands!. Springfield Community Christmas Tree. With festive events all season...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton

“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton humane society rescues 26 Sato dogs from Puerto Rico

A plane with 26 dogs aboard from Puerto Rico landed over the weekend at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg, headed to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. All of the dogs were in need of help and arrived in Dayton through a partnership with The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue, according to a release from the humane society.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

‘Bike Man’ gives away thousands of bikes to local kids

David Nugent wants to make children and their families happy. Kids waking up and finding new bicycles under the tree on Christmas morning is as American as turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. But not every child grows up with a bicycle of his or her own. Brookville resident David Nugent...
BROOKVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local principal donates kidney to stranger

PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
PIQUA, OH
dayton.com

Stivers choirs to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2023

The Chamber Choir and Chorale of Stivers School for the Arts will perform at New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 20. Under the leadership of Paula Powell, the choirs have been selected to participate in a spring residency under the auspices of a Manhattan Concert Productions presentation entitled “Reflections of Us: Singing Our Way to Unity.” Derrick Fox, director of choral activities and distinguished associate professor of music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, spearheads and guest conducts the event.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released

KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
KETTERING, OH

