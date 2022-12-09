If you relish a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process–whether it’s “Chef’s Table” or “Project Runway”– you’ll relate to Joe Fig. Fig, whose artwork is currently featured in a Focus exhibit at the Dayton Art Institute through Jan. 1, is intrigued by visual artists and their process. He’s best-known for his detailed renditions of real artists’ studios, created on a one-inch to one-foot scale. Anyone who loves miniatures and dollhouses will appreciate these “sculpturamas” and the whole family will have fun discussing them.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO