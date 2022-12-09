Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best
This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
dayton247now.com
Missing Erica Baker chapter 7 is out! Our team discusses the new episode
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - 'Missing Erica Baker' episode 7 is out now!. Elyse Coulter asks one of the co-hosts, Nathan Edwards, about the new chapter in this series and what listeners can expect.
dayton.com
Artist Joe Fig blends photography, painting, sculpture in show at Dayton Art Institute
If you relish a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process–whether it’s “Chef’s Table” or “Project Runway”– you’ll relate to Joe Fig. Fig, whose artwork is currently featured in a Focus exhibit at the Dayton Art Institute through Jan. 1, is intrigued by visual artists and their process. He’s best-known for his detailed renditions of real artists’ studios, created on a one-inch to one-foot scale. Anyone who loves miniatures and dollhouses will appreciate these “sculpturamas” and the whole family will have fun discussing them.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas?
DAYTON — Christmas is now under two weeks away. While Christmas Day is still too far away to give an accurate weather forecast, we can take a look back at year’s past to see what is typical. The average high temperature in Dayton on Christmas Day is 39...
ohio.org
Yule Be in the Holiday Spirit with a Visit to Springfield
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so why not visit a charming Ohio town to partake in some holiday cheer?! Throughout the state, there's plenty of Hallmark worthy towns that embrace the holiday spirit and transform into winter wonderlands!. Springfield Community Christmas Tree. With festive events all season...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?
There has only been one white Christmas in the last 10 years, coming back in 2017 with 2 inches of snow on the ground, but with two weeks left until Christmas, what do the models tell us?
dayton.com
Record growth: Vinyl specialty shops on the rise in Dayton
“Having more variety for people is just going to make everything better for everybody,” said Skeleton Dust owner Luke Tandy. Growing up as a vinyl-buying obsessive in Centerville in the late 1970s and early 1980s, there was at least one record store in every suburban Dayton community. There were...
countynewsonline.org
Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
‘Come on Down;’ Local man appears on iconic CBS game show
VANDALIA — A Vandalia man made is way to California recently to “come on down” as he appeared as a contestant on the iconic ‘Price is Right.’. The episode aired Tuesday afternoon on WHIO-TV. >> Happy birthday Bob Barker! Iconic ‘Price is Right’ host turns 99...
dayton.com
Dayton humane society rescues 26 Sato dogs from Puerto Rico
A plane with 26 dogs aboard from Puerto Rico landed over the weekend at the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport in Miamisburg, headed to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. All of the dogs were in need of help and arrived in Dayton through a partnership with The Sato Project and Wings of Rescue, according to a release from the humane society.
dayton.com
‘Bike Man’ gives away thousands of bikes to local kids
David Nugent wants to make children and their families happy. Kids waking up and finding new bicycles under the tree on Christmas morning is as American as turkey dinner and pumpkin pie. But not every child grows up with a bicycle of his or her own. Brookville resident David Nugent...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local principal donates kidney to stranger
PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
dayton.com
Stivers choirs to perform at Carnegie Hall in 2023
The Chamber Choir and Chorale of Stivers School for the Arts will perform at New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 20. Under the leadership of Paula Powell, the choirs have been selected to participate in a spring residency under the auspices of a Manhattan Concert Productions presentation entitled “Reflections of Us: Singing Our Way to Unity.” Derrick Fox, director of choral activities and distinguished associate professor of music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, spearheads and guest conducts the event.
Principal starts each school day as ‘Elf on the Shelf’ to surprise students
Every morning this holiday month an area school principal has transformed herself into life-size replica of a beloved children’s Christmas fable and surprised her students by popping up on campus.
dayton247now.com
Latest podcast episode of Missing Erica Baker released
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton 24/7 Now released its latest episode of Missing Erica Baker. This podcast is the most in-depth investigation into the mysterious disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 7, our podcast team goes along with investigators and volunteers as they search for Erica’s remains in a local park.
Parents say kids missing school due to canceled bus routes; district says drivers hard to find
WEST MILTON — An area mother said she is upset with trying to get her kids to school after multiple bussing issues. News Center 7 spoke with a Milton-Union parent who asked to only be identified as Lynn. Lynn said the district has a bus diver shortage and if...
Missing packages found discarded in Dayton
Officers determined the packages were primarily from Amazon addressed to residents in Germantown and Farmersville.
The Best Place To Live In Ohio
As real estate prices and cost of living expenses soar, it can be discouraging for many people looking to own a home. Here's the best place to live in Ohio.
2 people from Greene County see filming of Robert De Niro movie ‘Wise Guys’
XENIA — Two people from Greene County had a front row seat to see the “Wise Guys” movie set on Saturday. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Filming for Robert De Niro movie ‘Wise Guys’ to close major roadways in Greene, Warren counties. Leroy and Christine Little told News...
