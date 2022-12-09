ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What Georgia Power is doing to protect the grid after North Carolina outages in shooting attack

By Jonathan O'Brien
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnN4z_0jcwMZxR00

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — With the lights just now coming back on in parts of North Carolina, what’s being done to protect Georgia’s electric grid? WSB’s Anchor/Reporter Jonathan O’Brien spoke with Adrienne Tickle, spokeswoman for Georgia Power.

“We’ve made investments into our electric system such as multiple interconnection points across our grid, including substations,” she said. “Building a more resilient grid is critical, and that’s why we’re making investments in our grid to further strengthen it to insure it’s more reliable and secure through transmission and distribution investments.”

On Saturday night, workers found gunshots and evidence of a break-in at two North Carolina substations. Some 45,000 homes were without power for multiple days, before the damage was repaired.

“We also partner closely with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor potential threats to security,” Tickle added. “We’ve also been adding and incorporating specific security measures that can include: ballistic walls that can withstand gunfire, fire suppression systems that can automatically extinguish fires to prevent widespread damage, and no cut/no climb protective barriers to maintain security and prevent un-authorized entry.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
publicradioeast.org

Coast Guard searching for sailboat last seen in eastern North Carolina

U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is searching for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat that was last known to be in eastern North Carolina. Officials say the Atrevida II has a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure, and white sails. Two people, Kevin Hyde, age 64, and Joe DiTommasso76, are believed to be on board.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsnationnow.com

What we know so far about North Carolina power outage

(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Medication shortage and respiratory illness still a factor in Western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Medication shortages have been impacting some mountain health care facilities and pharmacies. AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said the hospital has been working around those medication shortages. Throughout the pandemic, they've been making substitutions when it's needed. It’s just been recently Western North Carolina has struggled with shortages of over-the-counter medications, especially for children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSB Radio

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
triad-city-beat.com

NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSB Radio

California reparations task force to talk eligibility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
111K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy