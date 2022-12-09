Read full article on original website
Related
2 killed in chain-reaction crash after semis collided head-on on US-23 in Livingston County
A stretch of US-23 in Green Oak Twp. was closed for hours overnight after a semi truck crossed the median and crashed into oncoming traffic, killing at two people.
whmi.com
Fenton Man Killed In Crash
A fatal crash in Deerfield Township remains under investigation. The crash happened at around 1:30am Friday morning. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post responded to the single-vehicle crash on Hogan Road near Major Road. The driver, identified as a 40-year-old Fenton man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
Flushing man killed in crash remembered as familiar face around town
FLUSHING, MI — Friends and family of Michael Scott Cobb sat at round tables adorned with colorful tablecloths beneath the tall ceiling at Flushing’s Goggins Hall on Monday and reminisced about the man many residents knew as a familiar face, riding his bike around town. As dozens lined...
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
Fenton man dead following a one-car crash
A 40-year-old Fenton man is dead following a one-car crash in Deerfield Township.
2 in custody after man’s body found in abandoned building in Flint
FLINT, MI – Two people are in custody in connection with the body of a man that was found in a vacant building on the city’s northeast side. Flint police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Davison Road around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, following a report of a body that was found in an abandoned building.
16 year old injured in single-vehicle crash in Lapeer County
OREGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after a Friday afternoon crash in Lapeer County’s Oregon Township. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Reamer Road east of Hayes Road for a single-vehicle crash. Police said in a press release that Reamer Road is a gravel road.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan facing sheriff’s deputy shortages
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is planning to reduce the number of deputies patrolling the streets of Webberville to make up for shortages in other areas of the county. The Ingham County Board of Commissioners will vote Tuesday night to change the contract with the village to go from 80 hours of patrols each week to 40.
Flint police investigating critical shooting
FLINT, MI – One person is in critical condition at a local hospital following a shooting, Flint police said. Officers with the Flint Police Department around 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, were called to Hurley Medical Center after a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police...
Flushing bicyclist, 61, killed in multi-vehicle crash
FLUSHING, MI — Flushing police are investigating a crash that left a 61-year-old man dead. Officers with the Flushing Police Department were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Police said the crash occurred in the 1500...
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
WILX-TV
Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing reopens for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Lansing are going to find it easier to travel through the city. Starting Tuesday, a stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue - between Mount Hope Avenue and Health Care Court - will be reopened for winter. The road has been reconfigured into two lanes, one in each direction.
abc12.com
Funeral arrangements set for Genesee County commissioner, Berston director
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is invited to join in the fond farewell to Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden. His family set funeral arrangements for the end of this week to honor a luminary in the Flint community. A community viewing will take place...
Troy police have to help drunk driver put his car in park after falling asleep at stoplight
A Sterling Heights man is facing drunk driving charges after police found him asleep at the wheel while waiting for a stoplight in Troy last week.
WILX-TV
MSU Police and East Lansing Police team up for a winter coat drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Police and East Lansing Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Team are encouraging community members to donate new and gently used outdoor coats. Items collected will be donated to local non-profits for distribution. Donations can be dropped off at MSU Police Department’s lobby,...
thelivingstonpost.com
Groundbreaking set for early 2023 on new Trinity Health Hospital in Brighton to replace Howell facility
Trinity Health Michigan announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at its existing medical center in Brighton. Construction is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 on a four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital consisting...
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody. Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Detroit's west side
According to police, the incident happened on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa off Livernois at around 3:15 a.m..
Comments / 5