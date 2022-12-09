Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Middle quarters lift Clinton; Onsted goes outside
Clinton 66, Brooklyn Columbia Central 49 At Clinton, the Redwolves poured in 42 points in the middle two quarters – 19 of them by Grant Stockford – and won going away in its LCAA opener. ...
H.S. Basketball: Willis sparks Abilene Cooper boys past Brownwood
Jordan Willis poured in a game-high 18 points to lead Cooper past Brownwood 62-33 in a non-district boys basketball game Tuesday at Cougar Gym. Willis scored all but one of his points in a torrid first half for the Cougars (7-6), who rolled to a 40-7 halftime lead – scoring 20 points each of the first two quarters. ...
Union City routs Maple Valley for first win of the season
MAPLE VALLEY, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers secured win number one of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night, rolling past the Maple Valley Lady Lions in a preview of a soon to be Big 8 conference battle, winning by the score of 67-24. Maple Valley, who will be joining the Big 8 conference...
