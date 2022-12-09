Jordan Willis poured in a game-high 18 points to lead Cooper past Brownwood 62-33 in a non-district boys basketball game Tuesday at Cougar Gym. Willis scored all but one of his points in a torrid first half for the Cougars (7-6), who rolled to a 40-7 halftime lead – scoring 20 points each of the first two quarters. ...

ABILENE, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO