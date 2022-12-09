The Syracuse Orange are in their first College Cup final tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game kicks off at 6:00 and will shown on ESPNU and WatchESPN. This is the first national title appearance for a Syracuse team since women’s lacrosse played for the title in 2021. A win would be the first NCAA Championship since cross-country and field hockey won in November 2015,

