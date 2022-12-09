Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange add two more commits to 2023 class
The Syracuse Orange football program picked up two new commitments over the weekend. As the Orange continue to look to replace three starters on the offensive line they added graduate transfer Joe More from the Richmond Spiders and 2023 OL/DL recruit Vincent Caroll-Jackson out of Pennsylvania. The 6’5 More is...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz named ACC Rookie of the Week
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball’s Judah Mintz was named the ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday, making it the first time this season that a member of the Orange secured an individual conference recognition. This past week, Mintz averaged 13.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.0 steals per game...
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: College Cup Transferpalooza
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) More coordinator talk, this time with Mike’s thoughts. Two linemen coming into the fold. If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:. Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: ball movement, paint dominance guide Orange to 83-53 victory over Wagner
It was an absolutely scorching-hot performance by the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team in its Sunday afternoon matchup with the Wagner Seahawks. Syracuse (7-2) entered the contest coming off back-to-back wins against Yale and Coppin State, while Wagner (4-4) looked to return back to above-.500. In Sunday afternoon’s matchup...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Monmouth: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (6-4, 1-0) vs. Monmouth Hawks (1-9, 0-0) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated when available. First Meeting: Monmouth was one of the few opponents Syracuse met for the first time in the 21st century. The Orange easily handled the Hawks 108-56 in 2012, with Michael Carter-Williams dropping 16 assists.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: three takeaways from Monmouth
The Syracuse Orange returned to action tonight and with the crowd (and maybe the team) distracted by the men’s soccer National Championship game, they pulled tightened up in the second half for a win over the Monmouth Hawks. Here are three takeaways from the win:. Slow start again. Maybe...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Monmouth
Unfortunately, we can’t declare this season to be a success just because the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team crushed the Georgetown Hoyas soundly by double-digits. Instead, the Orange (6-4) have a quick two-day turnover as the team gears for another home game, this time against the Monmouth Hawks (1-9).
nunesmagician.com
College Cup/MBB game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Indiana Hoosiers and Monmouth Hawks
The Syracuse Orange are in their first College Cup final tonight against the Indiana Hoosiers. The game kicks off at 6:00 and will shown on ESPNU and WatchESPN. This is the first national title appearance for a Syracuse team since women’s lacrosse played for the title in 2021. A win would be the first NCAA Championship since cross-country and field hockey won in November 2015,
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Wagner
After a month’s worth of action, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team remains undefeated at home. The Orange will look to continue that trend heading into its matchup against the Wagner Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse (7-2) enters the game coming off back-to-back...
