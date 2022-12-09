Read full article on original website
Former East Texas Constable Sentenced
A former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable convicted of Theft by a Public Servant has learned his punishment. Curtis Traylor-Harris was sentenced Monday to five years probation and a $10,000 fine. If he violates his probation, he serves his sentence of two years in state jail.
Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations
Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail. Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture...
Suspended Smith County Constable Sentencing Hearing Underway
Prosecutors seek the maximum sentence for a suspended Smith County Constable convicted of theft or property by a public servant. A court found Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty of stealing numerous items from their home during an eviction. The defense will present its case beginning Monday. The range of punishment for a state jail felony, like theft by a public servant, is 180 days to two years and fines of up to $10,000.
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
INSIDE THE COURTROOM: Suspended Smith County Constable gets probation for stealing during eviction
He was officially removed from the office of Smith County Pct. 1 constable following the sentencing for theft by a public servant.
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For Dec. 5-11, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 5-11, 2022, included:. Elizabeth Willis, 37 years of age, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on 12-8-2022 on a Hopkins County Warrant for Possession of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Skeletal remains found in Panola County identified as missing woman from 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, that skeletal remains found by a work crew in July have been identified as a woman who has been missing since 2019. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were identified as Lauren Elizabeth Thompson who went missing from the Rock Hill community […]
‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police
(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
Witness says suspended Smith County constable threatened his job
Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident
Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
WebXtra: Longview first responders search for storm damage
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Reckless Driver That Struck Two Cars in Walmart Parking Lot Identified as Dog
In Texas, a "reckless driver" who rammed two parked cars in a Walmart parking lot has been apprehended, but authorities were shocked to learn that the bad driver was actually a dog. Officers from the Kilgore Police Department shared details in a Facebook post, explaining the lawbreaker became restless while...
PHOTOS: Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon.
