Upshur County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Former East Texas Constable Sentenced

A former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable convicted of Theft by a Public Servant has learned his punishment. Curtis Traylor-Harris was sentenced Monday to five years probation and a $10,000 fine. If he violates his probation, he serves his sentence of two years in state jail.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations

Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail. Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Suspended Smith County Constable Sentencing Hearing Underway

Prosecutors seek the maximum sentence for a suspended Smith County Constable convicted of theft or property by a public servant. A court found Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty of stealing numerous items from their home during an eviction. The defense will present its case beginning Monday. The range of punishment for a state jail felony, like theft by a public servant, is 180 days to two years and fines of up to $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
FLINT, TX
Hopkins County Sentences

A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For Dec. 5-11, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 5-11, 2022, included:. Elizabeth Willis, 37 years of age, of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on 12-8-2022 on a Hopkins County Warrant for Possession of a Penalty Group 1 Controlled Substance.
WINNSBORO, TX
Kicker 102.5

61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I don’t have to listen to you’: Sentencing begins for former Smith County Constable found guilty of theft

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The punishment phase has begun on Friday after former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Taylor-Harris was found guilty of theft of property by a public servant. The district attorney’s office said they are looking for the maximum sentence of two years in state jail for this case. First to testify […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police

(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, TX
YAHOO!

Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident

Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview first responders search for storm damage

Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove’s water issues. Skeletal remains found in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

