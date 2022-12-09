ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
RadarOnline

'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death

Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Rolling Stone

Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer

Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though...
E! News

How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death

The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
tvinsider.com

A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’

In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
LOUISIANA STATE
EW.com

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning Cheers and Look Who's Talking star, dies at 71 after brief cancer battle

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, and Look Who's Talking, has died at 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. EW has confirmed news of her death.
tvinsider.com

Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises

Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
TV Fanatic

FBI Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Fortunate Son

Fatherhood was at the forefront of Scola's mind. That's why he became so emotionally invested in the case at the center of FBI Season 5 Episode 9. It wasn't hard to feel sympathetic toward Trevor, who had the best of intentions when he dragged the FBI agents into his life-threatening situation.
Looper

Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU

Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy