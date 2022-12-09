Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
BBC
Backstreet Boys Christmas TV show pulled after Nick Carter rape allegation
A Backstreet Boys Christmas special has been pulled by US TV network ABC following news that a woman is suing singer Nick Carter, alleging he raped her during a 2001 tour when she was 17. A Very Backstreet Holiday was slated to run on 14 December, but is no longer...
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's 'A Milli' Used By Florida Police To Soundtrack $1.1M Drug Bust On TikTok
Lil Wayne’s 2008 smash hit “A Milli” has been used to soundtrack a Florida police department’s latest drug bust. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that latest seizure allowed narcotics detectives to get $1.1 million dollars in illegal drug money off the street.
'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death
Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
‘Gunsmoke’: How James Arness’ Peace Was ‘Fractured’ by Matt Dillon Fans
Actor James Arness became a household name thanks to his performance as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' but one instance with fans 'fractured' his idea of peace.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer
Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though...
How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
Ted Danson Was Watching 'Cheers' Before Learning Of Kirstie Alley's Death
Ted Danson said he was on a plane watching himself and Kirstie Alley on "Cheers" right before learning of her death.
tvinsider.com
A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’
In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
EW.com
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning Cheers and Look Who's Talking star, dies at 71 after brief cancer battle
Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, and Look Who's Talking, has died at 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. EW has confirmed news of her death.
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
tvinsider.com
Dolly’s ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’ and More Holiday TV, Leslie Jordan’s Final ‘Kat’ Episode, All About Branson, Ava Gardner’s Star Rises
Dolly Parton leads off the night’s holiday-TV parade with a new movie about the making of a Dolly Parton Christmas special. Fox airs Leslie Jordan’s final episode of Call Me Kat completed before the comic actor’s untimely death in October. An HBO docuseries profiles the billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson. Turner Classic Movies spotlights the glamorous Ava Gardner as December’s “Star of the Month,” with movies each Thursday.
TV Fanatic
FBI Season 5 Episode 9 Review: Fortunate Son
Fatherhood was at the forefront of Scola's mind. That's why he became so emotionally invested in the case at the center of FBI Season 5 Episode 9. It wasn't hard to feel sympathetic toward Trevor, who had the best of intentions when he dragged the FBI agents into his life-threatening situation.
Richard Belzer Never Auditioned For His Role On Law & Order: SVU
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
Comments / 0