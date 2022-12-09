Read full article on original website
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
NBC Los Angeles
China Brings WTO Case Against U.S. and Its Sweeping Chip Export Curbs as Tech Tensions Escalate
China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector
China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
NBC Los Angeles
European Union Reaches Landmark Agreement on a Pollution Tax for Imports
The CBAM is a significant cog in the EU's broader goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the year 2030, compared to 1990. It will cover a range of goods and sectors such as electricity, fertilizers, aluminium, cement, steel and iron. It has also been broadened...
US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure
The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
Australia vies with China for Pacific influence, signs new security deal
Australia has signed a new security deal with island nation Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific.
U.S.-sanctioned Chinese company Huawei licenses 5G tech to Oppo
Chinese tech company Huawei and rival smartphone maker Oppo Friday announced a global patent cross-licensing agreement covering cellular patents, including 5G. Huawei has been sanctioned by the U.S. government.
Phone Arena
Apple, Ericsson kiss and make up while signing a new licensing deal
Reuters reports that Apple and Ericsson have agreed to settle a patent battle between the two which started in 2015 when both companies sued each other claiming that they each had patents infringed on by the other. Also part of the legal issues were disagreements that both sides had relating to licensing their 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies.
Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
itsecuritywire.com
Big Tech Vendors Oppose US Government SBOM Directive
The U.S. government’s mandates around the creation and delivery of SBOMs (software bill of materials) to help mitigate supply chain attacks, has run into strong objections from big-name technology vendors. Asserting that “it is premature and of limited utility” for vendors to accurately provide a nested inventory of the...
Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 36.77% -Official Gazette
ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the euro-lira conversion rate for medicine prices by 36.77%, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday. "First step for solution of medicine shortage in the market was taken... The price update which was supposed to happen in February was brought forward," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
China an unspoken focus as Biden woos African leaders
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden speaks to African leaders in Washington on Wednesday, expect to hear about support for democracy, economic development and new financial commitments for a region that in recent years has taken a backseat to other U.S. priorities.
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise on Cooler Inflation Print, Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.69%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen...
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
