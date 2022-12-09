ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
electrek.co

The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
NBC Los Angeles

China Brings WTO Case Against U.S. and Its Sweeping Chip Export Curbs as Tech Tensions Escalate

China initiated a dispute against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization over Washington's sweeping semiconductor export curbs. In October, the U.S. introduced rules that restricted chips made using American tools from being exported to China, which effectively kneecapped China's semiconductor industry. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the trade...
Variety

China’s iQiyi Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence to Help Pandemic-Hit Production Sector

China-owned streamer iQiyi has been ramping up its use of artificial intelligence across productions as a result of the lasting impact of the pandemic. Kelvin Yau, head of southeast Asia for iQiyi International, told delegates at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum on Thursday that the Baidu-owned streaming service has explored “new opportunities” in AI due to the COVID crisis, which has had a crippling effect across numerous industries in China due to strict, enduring government restrictions. iQiyi’s deep-seated connections in the tech sector “allowed us to accelerate innovation in production” and invest heavily in AI and 5G, said Yau. The streamer’s production team,...
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
NBC Los Angeles

European Union Reaches Landmark Agreement on a Pollution Tax for Imports

The CBAM is a significant cog in the EU's broader goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the year 2030, compared to 1990. It will cover a range of goods and sectors such as electricity, fertilizers, aluminium, cement, steel and iron. It has also been broadened...
PYMNTS

US Antes $1.5B to Keep 5G Plans Alive and Secure

The U.S. hopes to boost domestic wireless equipment competition with gear made by China’s Huawei. The move comes amid a festering national security dispute between the federal government and the Chinese manufacturer, whose equipment has played a major role in the rollout of a national 5G network. The Chinese...
Phone Arena

Apple, Ericsson kiss and make up while signing a new licensing deal

Reuters reports that Apple and Ericsson have agreed to settle a patent battle between the two which started in 2015 when both companies sued each other claiming that they each had patents infringed on by the other. Also part of the legal issues were disagreements that both sides had relating to licensing their 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies.
itsecuritywire.com

Big Tech Vendors Oppose US Government SBOM Directive

The U.S. government’s mandates around the creation and delivery of SBOMs (software bill of materials) to help mitigate supply chain attacks, has run into strong objections from big-name technology vendors. Asserting that “it is premature and of limited utility” for vendors to accurately provide a nested inventory of the...
Reuters

Turkey raises euro rate for medicine prices by 36.77% -Official Gazette

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the euro-lira conversion rate for medicine prices by 36.77%, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday. "First step for solution of medicine shortage in the market was taken... The price update which was supposed to happen in February was brought forward," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.
Reuters

China an unspoken focus as Biden woos African leaders

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden speaks to African leaders in Washington on Wednesday, expect to hear about support for democracy, economic development and new financial commitments for a region that in recent years has taken a backseat to other U.S. priorities.
NBC Los Angeles

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise on Cooler Inflation Print, Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.69%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen...
Variety

Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...

