Two Sentenced In Hopkins County For Probation Violations
Sabrina Nicole Floyd of Como appeared in Hopkins County District Court. She pleaded true to violating her probation for abandoning or endangering child-criminal neglect by smoking marijuana and methamphetamine. The court sentenced her to one year in jail. Shaunta Danielle Bell pleaded true to violating the probation for the manufacture...
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Shots fired at man on street, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a man reported being shot at while standing on a sidewalk in Paris Sunday morning. Police said it happened in the 800 block of W Austin St. at 5:03 a.m. According law enforcement, an unidentified 59-year-old man said he was standing on the...
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
Former East Texas Constable Sentenced
A former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable convicted of Theft by a Public Servant has learned his punishment. Curtis Traylor-Harris was sentenced Monday to five years probation and a $10,000 fine. If he violates his probation, he serves his sentence of two years in state jail.
Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store
Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 12)
Owners reported a motor vehicle burglary in the 10-block of SE 24th in Paris Friday morning at 8:00. Someone entered their unlocked vehicle during the night and stole a pistol. The investigation continues. Coty Wayne Taylor. Paris Police arrested Coty Wayne Taylor, 25, of Paris, in the 300-block of SW...
Hopkins County Sentences
A man arrested in April after leading officers on a high-speed chase from Wood to Hopkins County has entered a plea bargain in 8th District Court. Dalton Shane Dakota Wallace pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and was sentenced to five years probation and a $1000 fine. He must also sign up for counseling.
Suspended Smith County Constable Sentencing Hearing Underway
Prosecutors seek the maximum sentence for a suspended Smith County Constable convicted of theft or property by a public servant. A court found Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty of stealing numerous items from their home during an eviction. The defense will present its case beginning Monday. The range of punishment for a state jail felony, like theft by a public servant, is 180 days to two years and fines of up to $10,000.
One Dead, One Injured In Lamar County Crash
A crash killed one person, and another sustained non-incapacitating injuries at about 5:20 Sunday morning. The preliminary DPS reports indicate a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Bryson Stee of Scroggins was southbound on US 271 in Deport when it crossed the center line and struck 24-year-old Virginia Raney of Bogata, who was northbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is an ongoing investigation.
Woman dies in Lamar County crash
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Bogota woman died after a crash in Lamar County Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Virginia Raney died after a crash on US-271 near 4th Street. Troopers said Raney was traveling northbound on US-271 when a pickup truck, that was traveling...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed tree leads to three-vehicle accident on HWY 80 at Marshall city limits
MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a crash affecting traffic on Highway 80 West. According to the HCSO, a tree fell near east of Tom Lay Road on Hwy. 80 at the Marshall city limits which led to a three-vehicle accident. Details...
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking portion of Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of Loop 281 is closed after a Tuesday morning crash. According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Birdsong St. and W. Loop 281, near Komatsu Mining Corp. Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update...
Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident
Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
Eleanor Bowles, 77, stabbed to death at her home during car robbery: Atlanta police
(ATLANTA) -- Atlanta police are searching for the suspect who fatally stabbed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in her home's garage. It appeared Bowles interrupted the suspect's robbery of her 2021 Lexus RX350 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Atlanta Police Lt. Germain Dearlove said at a news conference. She lived in a gated community, according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree across US 80 in Marshall leads to 3-car crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree across the roadway has caused a 3-car crash, according to Harrison County officials. Authorities said the crash happened on Highway 80 west at the Marshall city limits.
