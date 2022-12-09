I'm 56 I live on ss to and take care of two grandson and it's really hard but do and make sure everything is good for them a 4 year old and a 16 year old we do pertty good but things are really tight and there is no Xmas here like every where else but we have each other and that is what keeps me going
A lot of people have to shut off rooms in winter because of heating expenses. We only use half our home when it gets very cold. Block off bedrooms and sleep in the living room with the fireplace. Done this for 15 years. Our utility bill would be $1200 so we couldn't afford to heat the entire house.
yeah I know what you're saying my sister lives in the shed in the freezing cold and she's 73 because she can't afford apartment on $700 and $440 a month and plus her expenses I don't know what they think the people supposed to live on and everything is sky high you can't even buy food anymore
