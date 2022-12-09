1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Cash In Swartz (Swartz, LA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday.

The accident happened on Louisiana Highway at Trichel Road, according to LSP.

70-year-old Louis E. Higgins was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 139 in a Toyota Camry. According to LSP, Higgins struck a GMC truck that was waiting to turn left onto Trichel Road.

After that, Higgins allegedly entered the southbound travel lane and struck a Ford F-150 and a Kia K5.

Higgins was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, but the Ouachita Parish Coroner's Office declared him dead at the scene due to his fatal injuries.

There have been no other reported injuries.

Samples of toxicology were collected and sent in for examination.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

