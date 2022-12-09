CASPER, Wyo. — Just a couple of days before the start of the 12 days of Christmas, the holiday vibes were in full effect inside Frontier Brewing yesterday. Funky Junk District and friends popped up a wonderful holiday market full of all sorts of interesting treasures. Sarah Carper was there providing a lovely backdrop of musical charm, and Holy Guacamole was outside providing some outstanding grub. With Funky Junk’s retail location closing at the end of the year, it’s a great time to check it out and be on the lookout for wherever it will bringing the good vibes next!

