ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Snow blankets Casper during winter storm on Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm moved through much of Wyoming on Tuesday, closing schools, roads and highways in some counties. The majority of Interstate 80 was closed by noon, along with part of Interstate 25 and other highways in southeastern Wyoming. Schools were on remote learning in the Cheyenne area.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Funky Junk pops up holiday market inside Frontier Brewing

CASPER, Wyo. — Just a couple of days before the start of the 12 days of Christmas, the holiday vibes were in full effect inside Frontier Brewing yesterday. Funky Junk District and friends popped up a wonderful holiday market full of all sorts of interesting treasures. Sarah Carper was there providing a lovely backdrop of musical charm, and Holy Guacamole was outside providing some outstanding grub. With Funky Junk’s retail location closing at the end of the year, it’s a great time to check it out and be on the lookout for wherever it will bringing the good vibes next!
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

WANTED: Lawrence Felter, escapee from Casper

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence Felter who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Lawrence Felter is described as a 46-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’11” tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Hunter; Miller

Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support groups for Casper-area youth to start in the new year

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and the Nicolaysen Art Museum are partnering to offer “Where Art Meets Grief” support groups for youth ages 6–18. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” Todd von Gunte, grief care coordinator with Central Wyoming Hospice, said in an announcement Tuesday. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.

Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Up to 7 inches of new snow for Casper, 40 mph gusts as winter storm moves through Wyo Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow at times along with gusty winds are likely today through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As of 4:30 a.m., the storm has already caused the closure of multiple roads and highways in south-central and western Wyoming, including Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Laramie, according to WYDOT.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy