oilcity.news
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
oilcity.news
4,000+ wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at three Casper-area cemeteries Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Over 4,000 wreaths will be laid upon the graves of veterans buried at three Casper-area cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual wreath-laying ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative, organized locally by the Natrona County Republican Women. The event will begin with a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Snow blankets Casper during winter storm on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm moved through much of Wyoming on Tuesday, closing schools, roads and highways in some counties. The majority of Interstate 80 was closed by noon, along with part of Interstate 25 and other highways in southeastern Wyoming. Schools were on remote learning in the Cheyenne area.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Funky Junk pops up holiday market inside Frontier Brewing
CASPER, Wyo. — Just a couple of days before the start of the 12 days of Christmas, the holiday vibes were in full effect inside Frontier Brewing yesterday. Funky Junk District and friends popped up a wonderful holiday market full of all sorts of interesting treasures. Sarah Carper was there providing a lovely backdrop of musical charm, and Holy Guacamole was outside providing some outstanding grub. With Funky Junk’s retail location closing at the end of the year, it’s a great time to check it out and be on the lookout for wherever it will bringing the good vibes next!
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper owner of heirloom Model A vows to restore after hit and run over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Jacquie Rose’s earliest childhood memories involve being squeezed between her parents and brother inside a cramped 1930 Ford Model A coupe. “It was tight, but Dad made it work,” said Jacquie in a message to Oil City News on Monday. Jacquie’s father, Ralph “Andy”...
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Contractors Coalition donate truck to pull mobile Natrona Schools STEM lab trailer
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Contractors Coalition is donating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado to Pathways Innovation Center to help pull a mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics laboratory that aims to provide learning opportunities to students around the Natrona County School District. A $125,000 grant from the Wyoming Department...
wyo4news.com
WANTED: Lawrence Felter, escapee from Casper
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lawrence Felter who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. Lawrence Felter is described as a 46-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’11” tall and 230 pounds, with brown eyes...
oilcity.news
307 Craft & Vendor Fair offering last-minute holiday gift options at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
CASPER, Wyo. — A “307 Craft & Vendor Fair” will offer some last-minute holiday gift options on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper. There will be over 20 vendors at the event, dealing with everything from...
oilcity.news
BLM Casper Field Office reopens most of Price Road after construction closures
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Price Road southwest of Casper has been reopened, the Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office announced Tuesday. The road closed in August 2022 for construction. About 75% of the road has been reopened while a segment on the southern end of the project area remains closed, the BLM’s press release said. Construction on the closed segment is expected to resume in spring 2023 when conditions allow.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Hunter; Miller
Timothy R. Hunter of Casper, Wyoming, died November 28, 2022 at the age of 65. He was born in Worland, Wyoming on June 22, 1957 to the late Rex and Dona Hunter. He attended school and graduated form Worland High School in 1975. He attended the University of Wyoming. Tim...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools open on Tuesday, will monitor winter conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — All Natrona County School District schools will be open and on a regular schedule today, according to the district. “We will continue to monitor current and projected weather conditions throughout the day and into the week,” NCSD said on social media early Tuesday morning. “Inquiries...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Salvation Army kettle donations down sharply this year as need increases
CASPER, Wyo. — Donations to the familiar Salvation Army Red Kettles are down significantly this year as requests for assistance from the nonprofit have increased. According to Captain Timothy Simeroth of the Salvation Army Casper, so far donations are at just over 51% of the goal and are down some 25% since last year.
oilcity.news
‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support groups for Casper-area youth to start in the new year
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and the Nicolaysen Art Museum are partnering to offer “Where Art Meets Grief” support groups for youth ages 6–18. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” Todd von Gunte, grief care coordinator with Central Wyoming Hospice, said in an announcement Tuesday. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”
oilcity.news
Slick conditions on Casper-area highways; ‘No unnecessary travel’ on Casper Mountain Road
CASPER, Wyo. — Slick conditions are being reported on highways in the Casper area as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to advisories from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. A “no unnecessary travel” advisory is in effect on Wyoming Highway 251, also known as Casper Mountain Road. A...
oilcity.news
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper asked to provide more school resource officers; City Council talking raises for employees
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement that would expand the number of school resource officers the Casper Police Department would provide to the Natrona County School District. The proposed agreement would expand the number of school resource officers from six to...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
oilcity.news
Up to 7 inches of new snow for Casper, 40 mph gusts as winter storm moves through Wyo Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow at times along with gusty winds are likely today through Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. As of 4:30 a.m., the storm has already caused the closure of multiple roads and highways in south-central and western Wyoming, including Interstate 80 from Rock Springs to Laramie, according to WYDOT.
